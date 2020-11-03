Political newcomer Donald Kohlman II had staked out a lead over state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy based on early, unofficial results Tuesday night in the House District 38 contest.
At 10:10 p.m. Tuesday based on results that did not include early voting or mail ballots, Kohlman had secured 55% of the votes to Kennedy's 44%.
Kohlman, a Republican, and Kennedy, a Democrat, both conducted an old fashioned campaign — going door to door to at least drop off campaign literature. Kennedy emphasized his legislative accomplishments achieved over the 30 years he has been in office. Kohlman questioned whether Kennedy had done enough for the people of the district which comprises Hopkinton and a part of Westerly.
Kohlman was particularly focused on solar power developments that have been points of consternation for many Hopkinton residents upset that the arrays detract from the town's rural character. Kennedy focused on financial savings he had worked for to benefit the Chariho school district as well as legislation paving the way for easier use of telemedicine.
The race boiled down to a classic long-time incumbent vs political newcomer debate. Kennedy ran on a record of legislative accomplishments and providing every day assistance to constituents. Kohlman embraced some of his party's national talking points and accused Kennedy of falling out of touch with the district after decades working in the statehouse in Providence.
Kennedy, who has been the house Speaker Pro Tempore since January, pointed to the state budget and state financial assistance to cities and towns, especially for education, as a critical issue along with job creation. Both issues are magnified, he said, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a pre-election interview with The Sun, Kohlman denounced the Green New Deal and talk in some circles of "defunding police" budgets. He also claimed aspects of the education system in the United States amounts to harmful "indoctrination."
