MARISSA PERKINS, Wheeler Girls Basketball, Junior; Perkins scored 28 points in three games for the Lions. Perkins is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

DORIAN WHITE, Stonington Boys Basketball, Senior; White scored 64 points, grabbed 22 rebounds and had 20 assists in three wins for the Bears. White scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds against Sports and Medical Sciences Academy.

MARGARET WEEDEN, Chariho Girls Track, Senior; Weeden finished tied for second in the high jump at the state championship meet. Weeden cleared 5-2 to earn second-team All-State recognition.

BRAYDEN CHAMPLIN, Westerly Boys Swimming, Senior; Champlin finished first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 200 individual medley at the Division II championships. Champlin was also on two second-place relay teams.

