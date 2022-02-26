WESTERLY — Wearing white powdered sugar and a smile, 7-year-old Maisey French of Westerly said she'd rate her choice — a big, round, powdered sugar doughnut — a two thumbs up.
Maisey, the daughter of Jessie and Levi French of Westerly, was sitting inside Knead Doughnuts — Westerly's recently opened treat shop on the corner of Broad and High Streets — with her parents and two of her three siblings one afternoon last week.
The family, gathered in a corner of the busy shop by the enormous plate glass window, has been a fan since the gourmet doughnut shop first opened a few weeks back, when Levi picked up a box of Valentine's Day doughnuts, shaped like hearts and decorated with pink-and-red frosting.
On the table in front of Levi was a large brown bakery box with a chocolate doughnut — "a rich, dark chocolate cake doughnut fully coated in our house made vanilla glaze" as described on the menu — for the French's daughter, Jovie, a student at St. Michael's School who, unlike her siblings, was not on school vacation last week.
Jovie would get her doughnut when they picked her up from school, said Jessie.
"It's such a great location, too," Levi added with a smile as he motioned out the window at the cars and passersby.
Nearby, behind the counter, shop supervisor Shiane Getchell checked on a bakery cart loaded with trays of doughnuts with names like "Brown Butter Pecan," "Classic Vanilla Cake with Powdered Sugar" and "Matcha Lemon Cookie Crumble."
"It's been amazing," Getchell said when asked how business has been at the shop, one of four Knead Doughnuts owned by entrepreneurs Bryan Gibb, Adam Lastrina and Todd Mackey. "A lot of our customers are happy that we offer vegan and gluten-free options."
Lastrina, a Johnson & Wales graduate who lives in Seekonk, Mass., was the general manager of Seven Stars Bakery on Hope Street in Providence for many years. He said he teamed up with Gibb and Mackey — co-owners of the popular Bolt Coffee, a hip Providence-based café — to open the first Knead Doughnuts back in 2017.
Gourmet doughnut shops have been popular on the West Coast for years, he said, but in 2017, the idea was novel in Rhode Island.
"There's was always Dunkin'," Lastrina said, but no doughnut shop featuring flavors like glazed brioche, vanilla old-fashioned, Earl Grey and passion fruit.
"We just celebrated five years," he said. Five years and four shops, two in Providence, one in East Greenwich and one in Westerly.
Five years of making doughnuts using "only the finest ingredients we can source," with butter, local milk, local eggs, fresh yeast and real vanilla bean.
It took about four months for the three partners to agree on the name for the doughnut shop, Lastrina said.
"You knead the dough," he said with a laugh. And everyone needs a doughnut.
All Knead doughnuts are made in Providence the night before, then driven to the various locations in the morning, Lastrina said. Extra care is taken with the vegan and gluten-free donuts, he added, noting that while the bakery area is not a certified gluten-free facility, extra care is taken and the gluten-free doughnuts are flourless and baked instead of fried.
The menu at Knead Doughnut changes seasonally and offers "timeless classic" to "innovative flavor combinations."
"Simple perfection," Lastrina said, noting that "Vanilla Glazed Brioche" has always been the number one seller, followed by "Chocolate Cake" in the second spot.
"We stick with the classics," he added.
Although it took many months to open the small Westerly shop, Lastrina said, it's been more than worth the wait.
"It's been a great experience," he said. "People are excited to have us and we're excited to be part of the community, and it's such a great spot."
Knead Doughnuts is located in the spot that was occupied for many years by a shop called Classic Framers, which was run by Westerly native Lido Mochetti.
"We've had a warm welcome," Lastrina noted.
And it's always a boon to have family in town.
Gibb is married to Westerly native Rachel Mason Gibb, whose family members are well-known through their longtime connection with the Westerly business community. Her father, Philip Mason, and brother, Ryan Mason, own ServiceMaster by Mason, and another brother, Josh, owns Remy's Cycles on Railroad Avenue (the former Ray Willis Toys & Bikes) along with their parents, Phil and Suzy Mason.
Knead Doughnuts is located at 16 Broad St. and is open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
