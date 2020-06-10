WESTERLY — L+M Healthcare has tapped Kerin Da Cruz to serve as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for L+M Healthcare, a member of Yale New Haven Health, that includes Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital and other ambulatory service throughout the region.
In this role Da Cruz will lead the nursing teams at both L+M Hospital and Westerly Hospital. She will also maintain responsibilities for laboratory services as well as for the digestive health and behavioral health service lines. She has served as the vice president of operations at Westerly Hospital since 2017. Her appointment took effect on June 1.
"Kerin has a unique skill set that is ideal of our organization at this time as we prepare for further transformation of how we deliver high quality care," said Patrick Green, president and chief executive officer of L+M Healthcare. "Aligning our leadership team in a way that focuses our attention on improving the care we provide to our patients and families brings tremendous value to our organization.”
Da Cruz succeeds Caren Lewis, who resigned as chief nursing officer effective June 1. Dr. Kevin Torres, MD, L+M Healthcare's associate chie medical officer, will serve as interim administrator for Westerly Hospital.
Da Cruz, who has more than 28 years of experience in health care, started her career at L+M as assistant chief nursing officer in 2009.
A graduate of Rhode Island College, where she received a bachelor's degree in nursing, Da Cruz received a master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of Rhode Island.
She is on the faculty at her alma mater, teaching leadership at the University of Rhode Island in the College of Nursing. She serves on the boards for the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leaders, the Organization of Nurse Leaders for southern New England, is board-certified in nursing administration and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
