For more than three decades, Democrat Brian Patrick Kennedy has been a fixture at the Rhode Island State House, serving since 1989 as a state representative for residents of Westerly and Hopkinton first in Rhode Island’s 16th House District and later its 38th House District following reapportionment.
Republican Donald J. Kohlman’s campaign is running on the motto that “it’s time for a change,” but first the longtime Rhode Island businessman will first need to unseat the 33-year legislator who has served as speaker pro tempore of the Rhode Island House of Representatives since 2017.
When voters take to the polls on Nov. 8, they will be tasked with choosing between an established politician touting a record that includes securing money for Chariho and helping eliminate the car tax or a political newcomer with an eye on tightening spending and reducing taxes.
Brian Patrick Kennedy
The well-established legislator is a graduate of Chariho High School’s Class of 1979 and has received both a bachelor’s degree from Providence College with a double major in history and general social studies andalso earned a Master of Business Administration from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass.
During his time in college, Kennedy said this week that he had the good fortune to serve as a page at the State House, and said he has been proud to serve the district since his election in 2019 and has done so with no ambition of higher office.
“I do this, and I have always done this, because it has been very fulfilling to be able to help those throughout my district, and in all the communities I serve,” Kennedy said. “In these challenging times, I believe it is more important than ever to have steady, experienced leadership at the State House, and I am prepared to continue to advocate for the citizens of Hopkinton and Westerly.”
During the past term, he said he put an added emphasis on working with residents to address concerns related to the pandemic, including aiding with unemployment issues, DMV accessibility, health care and more. Kennedy said he was most proud of the individual people he was able to help, and said if given the chance he promised to continue that service for every voter in his district.
In the coming term, on the heels of significant economic concerns and downturn, he said there will be an added emphasis and importance on developing an efficient post-COVID budget that will include a fair share of state education aid for Westerly and especially Chariho. He noted that $590,000 was returned again in 2022, but only after protests at the state capitol.
“I have led the charge to secure categorical regional transportation funding reimbursement for regional schools including Chariho,” he said. “I have also worked to eliminate the car tax as we had promised our residents, reduced state taxes on social security benefits, and helped to eliminate the state income tax on military pensions.”
If given the opportunity to continue serving, Kennedy said he would continue to work toward assuring the district receives its fair share of funding from the state, and will put an added emphasis on job creation and economic development. He said he intends to be part of discussions on the use of tax incentives for companies to encourage job creation.
He said the state will need to be careful, however, and craft legislation that would benefit both small and large businesses alike for it to be beneficial to Rhode Island residents.
“With the challenges to our economy as we work to rebuild post-COVID, we need to remember that small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we need to provide them with the same opportunities to compete for financial incentives.”
Donald J. Kohlman
Currently a resident of Hope Valley, Kohlman grew up in North Kingstown and is a graduate of North Kingstown High School, having been raised there after moving to Rhode Island with his family at the age of 2.
After completing high school and post-secondary education, Kohlman began his career within the Rhode Island marine industry in 1987 and has continued to work in the industry ever since, owning and operating several marine service businesses throughout his career. Kohlman said on his campaign website that he has provided marine service technician training to over 120 individuals through vocational schools.
Kohlman has been an active volunteer in the community for years, serving as a coach with the recreation departments in Hopkinton and North Kingstown, with the North Kingstown Soccer Association and with Chariho baseball. He has also served as a leader for Richmond Pack 1 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He is also a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church in Hope Valley.
“I am running for the District 38 House seat because I feel like our community has been ignored for far too long by our current representative and the state house,” he said on his campaign website. “It seems like our district is always the one that’s forgotten or our will trampled over while our representative turns a blind eye. I am willing to provide honest, authentic, no-nonsense representation for all the people who live in my district.”
Messages seeking further comment from Kohlman were not returned.
On his website, Kohlman promises to be fiscally conservative if elected with a focus on reducing taxes, supporting and protecting both first and second amendment rights, prioritizing small businesses and agriculture, and preserving traditions.
Kohlman also said on his website that he would support and seek to take action to assure accountability and transparency in state government.
“This state has largely been run for the last 80 years by career politicians of the Democratic Party. But yet I hear people complain all the time,” he said on his website. “It’s time that ‘we the people’ take back our state, one district at a time, and restore common sense and accountability to government.”
