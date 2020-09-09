Incumbent candidates of interest to voters in the region appear to have secured the right to run in November following the state's primary election Tuesday.
Although the count of mail ballots was not expected to be completed until later today, it appears, based on partial vote tallies, that Democrat Brian Patrick Kennedy defeated challenger Miguel James Torres and will face Republican Donald Kohlman II in the race to represent House District 38. With 100% of precinct machine votes reported, Kennedy captured 61.6% of the votes to Torres' 38.4%.
Kennedy served consecutively from January 1989 until January 2003 in the District 16 seat, and following redistricting has represented District 38 since 2003. In July, he said he planned, if reelected, to continue working on some of the issues that were sidelined due to the COVID-19 shutdown, such as the skyrocketing cost of insulin for diabetes patients. In recent months, he said he had helped constituents and their family members receive their unemployment compensation, make appointments with the state Division of Motor Vehicles, and helped resolve other issues with state agencies.
Torres, a newcomer to elective politics in the state, ran as part of the RI Political Cooperative, a group of 25 candidates who ran in communities throughout the state on a platform that included a push for a $15 minimum wage, the Green New Deal, single-payer health care, criminal justice reform, affordable housing, quality public education, immigrants' rights and getting money out of politics.
Incumbent Democrat James Langevin appears to have secured a victory over Dylan Conley in the race to run as a Democrat for the 2nd U.S. Congressional seat. As of Wednesday afternoon, Langevin had received 15,368 votes, or 66.2% percent, that had been counted to Conley's 7,848 votes.
In a statement released on Tuesday night, Langevin, who has represented the district since 1999, said, "I want to thank the voters of the Second Congressional District who have supported me in this primary. I want to also recognize election administrators and poll workers for their hard work to make sure every vote is counted.
"Although we are encouraged by the numbers that have been reported, we eagerly await the final vote tally and express our immense gratitude to all who are working to process ballots in an accurate and timely manner.”
A former Rhode Island secretary of state, Langevin is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, where he serves as ranking member of the Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee. He is also the co-founder and co-chairman of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus.
Langevin will face former state lawmaker Robert Lancia in November. The Republican Lancia, a former elementary school teacher, lost reelection to the Rhode Island House of Representatives in 2018.
Conley, who entered the race in June, said he plans to remain active in elective politics.
"I owe it to my son, because he deserves a better future. I owe it to Rhode Island, because I understand the quiet underpinnings of government that maintain our systemic inequity and lack of true opportunity. And I owe it to my supporters, because we know how powerful we can be when we work together," Conley said on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old, who serves as solicitor to the Westerly Licensing Board, ran on a progressive platform and embraced the Green New Deal's approach to climate change. He advocated reversing the 2017 tax cuts, implementing an "ultramillionaire tax," reversing the estate gains tax to its 2008 level and increasing the capital gains tax.
He said he was moved to run after witnessing the struggle he said was caused by President Donald J. Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest set off in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
"We are at the beginning of something special. I am incredibly thankful to my campaign team and supporters. We were compelled by this moment of our history to act, and in a very short period of time with very little money, we created very serious momentum. We are becoming the change we deserve," Conley said on Wednesday.
