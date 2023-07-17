WESTERLY — With just a few weeks on the job, Kellie Moulin is still settling in as Westerly High School’s new principal, a role she talks about with excitement.
Moulin officially started July 1, but because of the holiday weekend didn’t start coming to the school until July 5.
In that short time, she’s met with other administrators and staff, and said she’s impressed.
“So far, I find them very committed to the education of the students and to Westerly Public Schools,” Moulin said during an interview with The Sun in her office at the school. “They’re very experienced in their craft and their practice, and very friendly and supportive. It’s been really great. I just love getting up and coming here in the morning.”
An award-winning educator with more than 20 years of experience in Massachusetts, Moulin was assistant principal of South High Community School in Worcester for seven years before accepting the Westerly position in May. Moulin spent almost 13 years as a math teacher and department head at South High School before becoming assistant principal.
There, she supervised a racially diverse student body of more than 1,600. She’s coming into a school with just under 700 students, by her estimation of Westerly’s latest numbers.
Making the change from an urban educational setting to a tight-knit but small town can be daunting, however Moulin doesn’t see it that way.
Westerly shares with Worcester a strong sense of community, she said.
“It’s interesting that Worcester is much larger, but it’s not un-similar in that category. Everybody knows everybody,” Moulin said. “People in Worcester tend not to leave Worcester. They’ve grown up together, they know each other.”
It was a challenge at first for Moulin, who grew up in Texas as the daughter of midwesterners, to find her place in a New England city.
“It never really felt like it was ‘home’ home,” said Moulin, whose speech has a slight hint of southern twang. “But that doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy it. I made really close friends and did enjoy it.”
Worcester’s big difference from Westerly High School, she said, is its diversity of population.
“In my school, (students) spoke over 80 different languages,” she said. “They came from all different backgrounds, we had a fairly large English language learners population.”
As an educator, Moulin said she tends to look at students’ growth more than a test score.
“I expect and hope that students come to school and see growth,” she said. “If a student is behind, and there are so many reasons they can fall behind, if we can help them to grow and reduce that gap between where they need to be, I think that’s a huge success.”
Moulin said part of why she applied for Westerly’s principal position had to do with the amount of change a head of school can have on a learning institution. She witnessed such a changing of the guard at her previous high school, she said. A new principal came aboard and made rapid and profound changes.
“It was really eye-opening to me to see so much change by one person coming in,” she said. “It was even subtle things, like the culture or the climate, very subtle things but it made a big difference in your day.”
Moulin said she wants to be that person “who made everybody’s day better, who helped remove obstacles so people could be successful and just make it a wonderful opportunity for our students and teachers to want to come to school.”
She also was attracted by the smaller student enrollment and Westerly’s location, she said.
“You can’t beat that. I also liked that it was a very experienced staff,” she said. “I felt that was a very good fit for me.”
Moulin’s teaching career is a second vocation, she said. Previously she worked in sales for “very expensive, large technology products,” and is well-versed in public presentations because of it.
“I think one of the advantages to me being new in the community is that fresh start,” she said. “People aren’t going to have that predetermination about me before I walk in the room. I have this opportunity to start fresh and start with some good ideas and subtly introduce change that way.”
She’s planning to move with her husband here to the Westerly area. She has three adult daughters — one followed in her footsteps and teaches math at South High School in Worcester, another lives in Chicago and works for PWC and the third in Denver, working in human resources for charter schools.
Moulin said in the months since staking the job, she’s “tried to be a sponge” and learn as much as she can. She took part in a meet-and-greet session with staff and parents not long after taking the job.
The high school also held a two-day training on climate and culture on July 11-12, where she met school staff from throughout town, including the principals of the elementary schools and Westerly Middle School.
“We want to look to enhance the climate and culture in the building,” she said. “Really get our team to come together as an entire team, working to help improve the school environment for the students and the staff as well. That’s one thing we’re looking at.”
She’s not planning on making any drastic or big changes as the school year starts up again in September.
“It’s not my intention at all to come in and do sweeping changes and say, ‘Do things my way,’” she said. “If things are working, I want to do that and if there’s room for improvement, I want to make tweaks that align with processes that fit really well with the school.”
She’s also looking forward to watching the Bulldogs play their first home football game on the school’s newly installed artificial turf field, she said.
“I think it’s going to be terrific for the school, the students, the athletic department,” she said. “That was really nice to come here and learn how big sports are and how involved the families are. As you may know, Texas is huge for football and other athletic events, so I was glad we had that commonality and same vision of it.”
Moulin has strong affinity for math, as it’s the subject she taught.
“I think one of the things I learned when I started teaching it is, a lot of kids struggle with it because they lack confidence in it,” she said. “The United States as a whole has said it’s okay to say, ‘I’m not good at math.’ You don’t really do that in very many subject areas.”
She’s spent a good portion of her career trying to change that outlook and improve students’ confidence.
“I think that transcends into all the subjects though,” she said. “Kids really are much smarter than we give them credit for. Sometimes they appear to not be smarter because they’re choosing not to, not because they can’t. It’s our job to encourage them and to engage, to show their intelligence.”
Moulin said she’s also looking forward to working throughout the Ward Avenue high school building and Babcock Hall, and especially greeting students at lunches.
“That is such a great time to get to know the kids, hear what’s going on and the buzz and be a part of all that,” she said. “I’m definitely going to have an open-door policy. I want people to feel comfortable about coming in and talking to me and providing feedback.”
