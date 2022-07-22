WESTERLY — Cloudy skies cast a shadow over the annual Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade on Thursday evening, but some starting time sprinkles weren’t enough to dampen spirits as fire departments from Old Mystic to West Greenwich took part in one of the largest processions in the event’s over 50 year history.
With an eye on a weather radar map that showed little more than a few isolated showers in the region just five minutes before the scheduled start, Dunn’s Corners Fire Chief Keith Kenyon found himself running about, coordinating riders onto different fire trucks and filling cars with fire safety giveaways such as activity books and hats for children.
The bustling activity is nothing new for David Gordon, a lifelong member who was part of some of the first parades back in the 1970s, and as fire and ambulance personnel from over two dozen area emergency response agencies prepared to set about their four-stop journey through Westerly and Charlestown, he recalled the year he nearly found himself donning the popular firs safety bear costume.
“I was chosen for it and a time when the parade was in two parts, but it ended up raining pretty hard and I never got to play the part,” he said with a fond smile at the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department as the parade stepped off. “It’s just nice to see everyone still enjoying this the way they always have.”
With so many changes in society, politics and even the local communities over the past decade, the annual Smokey Bear Parade is a tradition that has survived virtually unchanged for over 50 years now. Well, there’s been one very noticeable change over that time — it is a celebration that has only grown by leaps and bounds as the years have gone on.
The annual parade began more than 50 years ago under the direction of Karl Kenyon, Keith Kenyon’s father and then a fire volunteer and employee with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection. The concept was simple: bring volunteers together with the community to interact in a pleasant, non-emergency setting.
With Keyon’s love of children and connections to DEM, the event quickly grew to include Smokey the Bear and include mutual aid partners and other surrounding towns. After Karl Kenyon passed away, the department voted in 2010 to rename the parade in his honor.
Keith Kenyon said the annual tradition is one that has always been popular in his family and brings back many memories. He said as a child, it was one of the ways that he was able to feel a connection that later led him to become a longtime volunteer and eventual chief in Dunn’s Corners.
Many took part again in 2022, not only lining the streets along the traditional path, but there was also an increased interest in the invite-only dinner with Dunn’s Corners members at the conclusion of the annual procession.
“This is an event that has brought back so many memories, both as a kid and as an adult,” Kenyon said Thursday. “I still recall the smile on my dad’s face, back in the days when former chief Andrew ‘Buzz’ Haggerty was wearing the suit. That was when I got to travel in the truck.”
Traveling with Smokey was also a fond memory for Kelly Way, a North Stonington resident who shared the tradition with her twin boys, 6-year-olds Austin and Dylan, and her husband Jeff. As the daughter of David Gordon and his wife, Jean, who were both in attendance as well, she said she had a chance to sit with Smokey for the entire route when she was a kid.
It was the third year the family had come down together, a return to a tradition that had naturally ended when Kelly began to grow older, and the two boys said there were many fun parts but none as enjoyable as meeting Smokey. She said they were excited to see the equipment and that they had enjoyed each year more than the last.
The boys got another rare opportunity this year that hadn’t been available in the past, however — they were given a chance to climb up the ladder on the back of a Dunn’s Corners ladder truck.
Asked if it was fun, Austin shook his head with a smile. “It’s super duper,” he said.
For families and volunteers, the annual parade has also been an opportunity to share their stories and entice interest in a future generation of volunteers and first responders. Richmond-Carolina volunteer firefighter Cameron Petroangelo took part in his third consecutive parade, having been included since he first joined the department as a junior firefighter at the age of 14.
Petroangelo, who will be a Chariho High School senior in the fall, said the experience along with his training within the department have convinced him that he would like to pursue a career as an EMT, and he said the parade is one of the most enjoyable events of the year.
“Every parade has been different, but they have all been great experiences,” he said, noting how each year had fewer pandemic concerns than the last. “This is just one of the ways that they make you feel welcome and part of the team.”
