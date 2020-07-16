WESTERLY — It didn't come with the typical fanfare that usually includes a flock of children hurrying to get an opportunity to interact with Smokey the Bear at each stop, but adjustments to ensure safety allowed members of the Dunn's Corners Fire Department to carry on a tradition more than 50 years in the making.
Sounding their sirens and waving as they drove through Charlestown and Westerly, approximately 35 fire trucks, EMS vehicles and other apparatus toured the communities Thursday evening as part of the annual Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade.
The celebration drew a crowd of sorts anyway, but not to the usual spots where fire volunteers and Smokey would normally socialize with area residents. Instead, those who wished to take part in the annual tradition were asked to line the streets of the parade route with their families and encouraged to both use masks and social distancing.
"We wanted to do this to provide a small glimmer of hope in these tough times," said Dunn's Corners Fire Capt. Jeffrey Thomas, publicity chairman for the annual event. "People look forward to this tradition and we came together and realized that we could still do something that would be enjoyable, keep both the public and members safe, and keep our tradition alive."
The parade has been postponed due to weather in the past, but the event has never been canceled.
Thursday's event featured all of the Westerly and Charlestown fire departments and EMS crews, as well as representatives from the Department of Environmental Protection and first responders from surrounding communities, including South Kingstown and West Greenwich. It ran through its usual procession, traveling to Charlestown Town Beach, Weekapaug and Misquamicut before finishing up in Watch Hill.
There were no opportunities for children to interact with Smokey as there had been in the past or fire materials for the kids to take home. There was no social interaction and no stops in Charlestown, Weekapaug, Misquamicut or Watch Hill.
That didn't stop parade participants from slowing near larger groups and making sure every child had a chance to see Smokey wave back.
Capri Beers and her children, 5-year-old Meadow and 3-year-old Hunter, enjoyed the parade from Arches Road, the children sitting within their own truck — a Fisher-Price Power Wheels Ford F150 Raptor — as they switched between covering their ears and waving to the first responders. Both kids, even with the noise, kept a wide smile on their face. They were joined at the event by their grandmother, Carrie Bartone, and uncle, Dominic Meucci.
"This was something we never realized they did, but this year it was a perfect touch to help Hunter celebrate his birthday," said Beers, who said Hunter turned 3 on July 6. "He loves fire trucks and his favorite color is red, so we wanted to come see what it was about."
Asked what his favorite truck was, Hunter replied "the small ones."
"The small ones aren't loud," he said matter-of-factly as he smiled.
Bartone said her family had been coming to Charlestown for 57 years, beginning when her father built a cottage at East Beach. The family, from Wethersfield, Conn., no longer owns the cottage, but continues to vacation here every summer.
She said the family never knew about the parade prior to this year, but after seeing the event firsthand suggested that all communities should hold something like this.
"I think it's great the town is still able to do stuff like this," Bartone said. "The kids look up to these firefighters and police officers, and to be able to enjoy this with my kids and grandkids means everything to me."
Mary Ann Tanguay and Mary Damato, who came out to the parade with Damato's 7-year-old daughter, Annabelle, said they weren't aware it was happening and thought the sirens indicated an emergency. When they arrived at Charlestown Beach Road to find people partaking in the fun, however, both said they were glad they came to check it out.
Tanguay said although she realizes the parade is geared more toward the kids, it was still enjoyable to see people of all ages come out to wave and show their support.
"Things like this never get old," she said. "Even as you get older, the excitement changes but I feel like it has even more meaning."
The tradition began more than 50 years ago, a concept that was first developed under guidance from former Dunn's Corners Fire Chief Ed Green. Thomas said it was intended as a way for volunteers to interact with the community, and under the direction of former Chief Karl E. Kenyon, it grew to include Smokey the Bear and incorporate a larger partnership with surrounding towns.
The parade was eventually renamed in Kenyon's honor following his passing in 2010.
The parade almost didn't happen this year, officials admit, but loosening of restrictions and social-distancing requirements in June allowed organizers to pull it together. After announcing their plan to host the parade anyway, Thomas said he began receiving calls from many in the community who were interested in showing their support.
Thomas and Acting Dunn's Corners Fire Chief Keith Kenyon said just keeping the tradition alive and providing some sense of normalcy for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic was motivation enough to find a way to make the event happen.
"It's as important now as it has ever been," Kenyon said. "With the recent COVID, it gives us a chance to show our presence in the community and interact with the public when there's not an emergency. So many people in the public love this parade, and I'm just happy we were able to carry on the tradition."
