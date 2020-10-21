WESTERLY — Four-year-old Ryder Killam sat on his mother's lap in front of the Westerly Post Office early Wednesday morning smiling and waving to the people walking by and to the drivers who honked as they drove by in their cars and trucks.
It was the beginning of the daylong "Radiothon for Ryder," and the staff from radio station WBLQ had moved operations outside and down to High Street for the event, which was already attracting quite a bit of attention despite the early hour and the drizzly weather.
The radiothon, a joint effort of the Rotary Club of Westerly and WBLQ, was created to raise enough money to buy a wheelchair lift to help "Keep Ryder Riding."
Ryder, the youngest of Nikea and Timothy Killam's three sons, was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord fails to develop properly. He also has a condition called hydrocephalus — or water on the brain — which, while common in spina bifida patients, means little Ryder needs to make frequent trips to Hasbro Hospital to have it drained. In order to get in and out of the van for the trips back and forth to the children's hospital, Ryder uses a ramp for his wheelchair. The ramp, which costs roughly $13,000, has worn out and needs to be replaced. When DiPaola got wind of the situation, he joined forces with the Rotary Club for the fundraiser.
Ryder and his mom, Nikea, sat under a tent next to WBLQ owner Chris DiPaola and Frank Prosnitz, a regular host on the Westerly-based radio station. Ken Collins, a longtime broadcaster at the station, stood behind them beside Lorren Kleinkuf, the station's office manager, and Brian Sullivan, the host of "The Brian Sullivan Early Show." On the table in front of them, a large yellow bucket was overflowing with checks and five-, ten- and one-dollar bills.
Employees on the early shift at nearby Bess Eaton coffee shop pooled their tips and dropped them by, as did the employees of Bogue's Alley. A group of Westerly Town employees had also chipped in a contribution.
"This is beyond words," said Nikea as Rotary member Robert Elmer, another WBLQ regular, drove up and handed a check to Collins. "Thank you from all of us ... thank you from Ryder. We weren't expecting this."
Nikea said when their request for a new ramp was turned down by their insurance company, she began looking into grants and other funding sources.
"We got some money from the Shriners and the Lions," said Nikea."But then WBLQ contacted us."
DiPaola credited Rotary Club President Rona Mann, another WBLQ host, with the inspiration for the fundraiser.
Mann, who co-hosts a weekly WBLQ radio show called "Mann About Town," with her husband, Dave, sent a picture of Ryder to DiPaola that melted his heart, he said.
"Look at that face," he said. "Look at that smile."
Rona and Dave broadcast their weekly show from the same spot hours later.
"We are here with the star of the show," said Rona as she welcomed Ryder and Nikea back to the WBLQ tent. "Ryder is having a great time pointing at everyone."
"He's got the greatest smile in the world," added Dave Mann.
During their segment, the Manns welcomed Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey, Westerly Community Police Officer Howard Mills, and former Westerly Town Councilor Jean Gagnier, president of the local Lions Club.
Both the Lions Club and the Rotary Club made $500 donations to the "Radiothon for Ryder."
"It's tough not to be emotional," said Nikea. "The community has been amazing."
"In the middle of all this turmoil with political upheaval and the pandemic, it's good to get people thinking about something a little different," said Prosnitz during the morning segment of the radiothon.
Donation checks can be made out to Keep Ryder Riding, c/o WBLQ, P.O. Box 2175, Westerly, RI 02891.
