WESTERLY — Malcolm X. Sitting Bull. Socrates. Amelia Earhart. Frederick Douglass.
You probably know their names, but what do you really know about them? Do you know where they were born? What they're remembered for?
If physicians Michael Harwood and Adrian Hamburger have anything to do with it, you'll learn the answers to those questions — plus much more meaningful information about the four famous people, plus 45 others — and be able to retain your newfound knowledge for a long time.
Harwood, a Westerly-based dermatologist, and Hamburger, who ran the pain management department of the Westerly Hospital for many years, recently published a book titled "Brain Spark: What Every Kid Deserves to Know About ... Famous People."
The 130-page book includes a collection of short essays about historical figures as adored as Diana, Princess of Wales, and Nelson Mandela; as detested as Osama bin Laden and Joseph McCarthy; and as fascinating as Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Marie Antoinette.
"Brain Spark" began as a sort of pandemic project for the two men, who are both fathers of sons and who used to share office space on Wells Street.
In this age of information overload, said Harwood, a 1997 Westerly High School graduate who was a contestant on "Jeopardy!" in 2019, it may seem counterintuitive to "accumulate more knowledge," but the doctors don't agree.
In their introduction, called "How to develop a brilliant mind!" they write: "as parents and physicians, we have noticed that young adults are falling behind in terms of knowledge accumulation, while schools remain focused on reading comprehension and STEM."
Often, said Harwood, when certain names or topics came up during dinnertime conversations, he noticed his boys were unfamiliar or unaware of people, places and things he thought should be common knowledge.
Harwood, a big fan of "The Simpsons," the popular television series that parodies American culture and society, said he also noticed that his sons, 11-year-old Jacob, and 8-year-old Sam, were unfamiliar with many of the references, and he wanted to remedy that.
Hamburger, who has two teenage sons — Will, 16, and Kurt, 13, — had similar experiences with his boys.
"They said they often felt left out of adult conversations," said Hamburger. "They'd say things like, 'I have no idea what you are talking about.'"
"We didn't want them to feel left out," he added, calling the book "a passion project."
"When the kids were home [during the pandemic,] I started writing essays," said Harwood, who is married to Vanessa Ravenelle Harwood, an assistant professor in the Department of Communicative Disorders at the University of Rhode Island. "One essay a day about a famous person."
He told Hamburger what he was doing and the two put their heads together and got to work.
Their goal is to "cultivate the growing mind by introducing important people, concepts, places, and events," they write in the introduction.
"Not only is knowledge accumulation critical to success in an increasingly competitive world," they write, "it also broadens all our horizons."
Harwood's son, Jacob, said he's been fascinated with the people his father and Hamburger have chosen.
He said he enjoyed reading about Steve Jobs, but was really intrigued with the people his father calls "infamous." People like Osama bin Laden, Che Guevara, Al Capone, Genghis Khan and Idi Amin.
"It's good to be a little worldly," said Harwood with a slight laugh.
The two dads said they are planning a series of "Brain Sparks," and have already finished a second with plans for others to include topics like cultural icons, money and finance, and important geography and history, all set to be published this year.
Hamburger, who recently retired and moved to Florida, with his wife, Nikki, and their sons, said he and Harwood have been receiving "quite a bit of feedback" from readers suggesting their book shouldn't be limited to younger audiences only.
Older people have been buying and reading the book too, Hamburger said, "and enjoying it as well ... they feel that it is a great resource for them as they age and forget some things."
The book includes questions at the end of each essay and important geographical locations are highlighted in bold.
"We recommend that, when you come upon each of the highlighted places, you take the time to find them on a world map," the authors write. "Awareness of geographical locations is another part of developing a broad knowledge base."
As for retaining your newfound information — like the fact that Golda Meir was born in Ukraine and lived in Wisconsin and Colorado before moving to Israel, where she became that country's first female prime minister; or that Aristotle was the personal tutor of Alexander the Great — Harwood and Hamburger have a suggestion.
Since studies have shown, they write, that one of the keys to long-term memory is repeated exposure over short periods of time — a memory strategy known as spaced repetition — a series of staggered questions designed to review and re-emphasize key points about the people in the essays is included at the end of each chapter.
"This type of spaced repetition has been shown to help fully imbed knowledge into long-term memory," they explain.
Just the trick for future "Jeopardy!" contestants, too.
"Brain Spark" is available from Amazon in paperback, hardcover and ebook and from Barnes and Noble as an ebook.
