WESTERLY — A crowd of about 60 gathered in front of the U.S. Post Office building on High Street Friday for a peace rally organized to observe Juneteenth, an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
Many in attendance carried signs with timely messages such as "Racism is a Public Health Crisis" and "Liberty and Justice For All." Rae'Ven Kelly Dinwoodie who helped organize the rally with her husband, Sean Dinwoodie, said she hoped the event would help provide education about Juneteenth, convey a message of respect for local police officers, and serve as a rebuke of the violence and looting that has occurred during recent protests in other towns and states.
"You can be pro-blue lives and pro-black lives at the same time. They both matter and not all police officers are bad," Kelly Dinwoodie said.
Sean Dinwoodie said publicizing the event was difficult because community forum Facebook pages for Westerly and Stonington do not allow posting announcements about rallies.
Two high-profile community leaders spoke during the rally — Rev. Sunil Chandy, Christ Episcopal Church Westerly rector, and Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.
To African Americans, Juneteenth holds a special meaning, said Kelly Dinwoodie.
"It is to us our Fourth of July ... it echoes the beautiful essence of African Americans being part of the American fabric," she said.
Juneteenth is derived from June 19, 1865, the day Union army general Gordon Granger announced federal orders in Galveston, Texas, proclaiming that all slaves in Texas were free. Enforcement of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which two years earlier outlawed slavery in the states that had rebelled, was slow to be enforced in some states, including Texas.
Chandy said he was not familiar with Juneteenth until learning of it from the Dinwoodies, who attend his church, recently. The holiday's celebration of freedom is noteworthy, he said.
"Freedom is sacred and the human dignity of everyone is sacred," Chandy said.
The son of immigrants and a naturalized citizen himself, Chandy said his family was drawn to America "by opportunity, the opportunity available to all people. That's one of the dreams of America," Chandy said. "It's a dream that people all over the world look to as a shining example."
Chandy led those in attendance in prayer. "Help us to be a country of hope, of liberty, of fairness for all people — black people, white people, brown people, yellow people, all people," Chandy said.
Like Chandy, Lacey said he had to research Juneteenth after being asked to speak at the rally. He said the strife happening throughout the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis brought valuable lessons on perspective.
"I try to look at everything through the eyes of other people," Lacey said.
While police occasionally have to deal with "bad apples" among their ranks, Lacey said he believed the majority of police officers is committed to protecting and serving their communities. He also noted that most police officers go their entire careers without ever using their firearms while on duty. When incidents such as Floyd's death occur, all police are affected, Lacey said. After watching video of Floyd's arrest and a Minneapolis police officer holding Floyd on the ground by forcing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, Lacey said his reaction was one of surprise.
The incident and reactions to it have caused police chiefs throughout the state to reevaluate department policies looking for ways to improve how they handle working with multiple races, Lacey said. He encouraged community members with concerns to contact him.
"I stand behind you guys," Lacey said. "We hold our members accountable, and my door is always open. I commend you for being here," Lacey said.
Sean Dinwoodie discussed the meaning of terms he said are important to understand when considering race in America: racism, prejudice, discrimination and bias. Dinwoodie said he and Rae'Ven, who is African American, have experienced racism in the local community, but he declined to elaborate during the rally.
Kelly Dinwoodie, a television and film actress and singer, delivered a powerful version of the Black National Anthem and led those in attendance through chants, including one focused on the race-related deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Emmett Till and Martin Luther King Jr.
