WESTERLY — Efforts to determine potential uses of the former Tower Street School building and property and their feasibility are continuing, and a public forum on the facility is scheduled for next month.
The Royce Family Fund, which entered into a lease-to-purchase agreement for the building with the town in December, has hired consultants to assess the building's mechanical systems, develop conceptual designs for potential future uses of the building as a community center, and to interview citizens, including ones who were involved with the facility when it operated as a school community center. The work also involves estimating potential construction costs.
An architect working for the fund on the project is "looking at the building and preparing concepts for future development of the property based on feedback from individuals and groups that may want it to be a community center," said Thomas Liguori Jr., the lawyer who represents the fund, during a presentation to the Town Council on Tuesday.
About $150,000 has been spent on the project so far, Liguori said.
A public forum that will be based on input received during the interviews is scheduled for July 19 at 8 a.m. at Westerly Yacht Club. Those planning to attend will be encouraged to register in advance but registration will not be required. Details on how to register were not clear as of Thursday.
The fund hopes to present potential uses for the property in the early fall, Liguori said.
"We are trying to approach this with nothing off the table in terms of the best use of the property. There has been a wide range of opinions and there will hopefully be more participation based on the public forum so that all of the potential uses" are discussed, Liguori said.
The fund has previously determined that the Westerly Education Center could benefit from using space at the Tower Street facility to allow for expansion of job readiness programs at the center's Friendship Street headquarters.
The consulting firms working for the Royce Family Fund previously worked on other projects the fund assisted with, including the renovations of the United Theatre and the Ocean Community YMCA.
Grow Development, a firm that specializes in the development, design and management of YMCAs and other organizations, has been retained to help determine community needs and assist in developing a sustainable design. The firm, which worked on the expansions of both the Westerly and Mystic branches of the Ocean Community YMCA, is expert at securing state, federal, corporate and philanthropic resources, Liguori has said.
The consultants also include Allied Consulting Engineering Services, which is assessing the building's heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical systems to determine what is needed for the future, and Meg Lyons Architects, which is working on the project along with Keough Construction Management, a company providing cost-estimate services. The Lyons firm served as owner's project manager on the United Theatre project, and Keough Construction served as construction manager on the United Theatre project.
Shortly after the School Committee voted to stop using the building in 2020, the community programs located there vacated the building. Families that used the facility and their advocates, as well as some of the former tenants, were loud and persistent in their criticism of the Town Council when its members discussed selling the property and razing the building.
