WAKEFIELD — A Superior Court judge has ruled that the state Department of Transportation acted within the law when it used eminent domain powers to take airspace easements in order for trees to be cleared from residential properties near Westerly State Airport.
The decision is a step forward in a case that has been going on for more than five years but leaves open the question of whether the eminent taking should have been subject to the state Home and Business Protection Act. The act was the state's response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Kelo v. City of New London, Conn., which determined eminent domain could be used for economic development purposes. The Home and Business Protection Act was intended to place limits on the use of eminent domain for economic development in Rhode Island.
The two sides disagree on which laws apply to the case. In addition to asserting the Home and Business Protection Act applies, the plaintiffs also argue that the state is erroneously basing its case on laws that do not pertain to air space rights or avigation easements.
The plaintiffs in the case, Hatsy Moore, trustee for the Harriet Chappell Moore Foundation, Jacqueline Abberton, Robert and Patricia Rutter, and Frances W. Kelly filed a lawsuit in Washington County Superior Court in March 2016 claiming the actions of the Rhode Island Airport Corp., which manages the airport, and the state Department of Transportation were outside the bounds of state law. The proposed tree-clearing operation has been on hold following the issuance in 2016 of a temporary injunction by Associate Justice Luis M. Matos, who heard aspects of the case in it earlier stages. A total of three judges have heard parts of the case.
The case stems from efforts by RIAC to clear trees from the plaintiffs' property. The trees, RIAC maintains, are an impediment to safe air travel. On April 15, 2015, the DOT, working on behalf of RIAC, filed eminent domain or condemnation easements in the town's land records. The state Properties Committee and former Gov. Gina Raimondo had previously approved the easements. RIAC officials, shortly after the easements were recorded in Westerly Town Hall, said they opted to pursue the easements by eminent domain because prior efforts to negotiate with property owners had been mostly unsuccessful.
Associate Justice Sarah Taft-Carter, in a decision dated April 9, ruled that runway approach zones should be considered to be part of airports as defined in state law, a point the plaintiffs argued against in their lawsuit and in court hearings. The plaintiffs had conceded that their properties were in the airport's runway approach zones.
"The court concludes that RIDOT acted within the scope of its authority when exercising its condemnation power to claim avigation easements over the plaintiffs' properties," Taft-Carter wrote in her decision.
The avigation easements, if the case is resolved in the state's favor, would give RIAC a perpetual right to enter the plaintiffs' properties to clear trees.
Gregory Massad, the lawyer who represents the plaintiffs, said Tuesday that the case involves precedent-setting or "issues of first impression" that have not previously been resolved in Rhode Island courts.
"We are looking forward to the rest of the case and will determine what the options are at that time," Massad said.
Contrary to the plaintiffs' assertions, Taft-Carter ruled the state General Assembly gave DOT authority to take property for roads and some aspects of aviation including approach zones to airport runways.
"RIDOT acted within the scope of its authority when exercising condemnation power to claim avigation easements over the plaintiffs' properties ... provided it pays fair market value for the easement," the judge wrote in her decision.
The condemnation notices pertain to a total of 62 acres, of which 7 acres were to be cleared, airport officials have said. RIAC displaced or shortened the usable portion of two runways at the airport because it was unable to remove or trim the trees. RIAC was also forced to return grant funds to the Federal Aviation Administration because it was prevented from removing the trees.
The plaintiffs argue that RIAC, not DOT, has the authority to use eminent domain for avigation easements and that RIAC can only exercise the authority as an arm of the Rhode Island Commerce Corp., the state's economic development agency. Because of the commerce corporation's alleged involvement, the plaintiffs assert, the Home and Business Protection Act should apply. DOT's property acquisition authority, the plaintiffs assert, applies to roads, airports, and landing fields but does not apply to approach zones.
RIAC and the DOT contend that the General Assembly has assigned authority for airport operations to RIAC and authority for property acquisition to DOT. The two state agencies also question, in court papers, the plaintiff's assertion that the case should be resolved through a reading of the state Airport Zoning Act.
The plaintiffs argue that the town, under the Airport Zoning Act, has the authority to regulate the height of obstructions and to clear obstructions. RIAC and DOT say the state can acquire avigation easements under the zoning act. The plaintiffs also say that their research has determined DOT had never previously used eminent domain to acquire avigation easements.
RIAC and DOT assert the avigation easements were taken to preserve safety not for economic development purposes and have asked Taft-Carter for a judgment to that effect. A hearing on the economic development aspect of the case is scheduled for June 22 in Washington County Superior Court.
Representatives of RIAC did not provide comment for this article following a request made Tuesday afternoon.
