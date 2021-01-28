WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly announced it has received a $25,000 grant from the Forrest C. and Frances H. Lattner Foundation. These funds are being used to help the center provide service to residents in need, especially amid ongoing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will help the center’s food pantry procure up to 125 tons of food from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and other organizations. The grant, center officials said in a news release, will also bolster its social services department's ability to continue providing emergency financial assistance for housing costs, heat, utilities, and other bills for those who are struggling or living with reduced opportunities due to the pandemic.
The center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides a continuum of services designed to lift individuals in need out of crisis and lead them toward a path of self-sufficiency. The center’s primary services include its food pantry, which provided more than 233,000 meals to the community in 2019-20; social services, which distributed more than $111,000 in emergency financial assistance to nearly 3,000 local residents in the last year; holiday gifts and meals, which served more than 1,500 struggling residents and children in 2020; a seasonal community garden, which provides sustainably-farmed fresh produce for the center's food pantry and pantries of peer agencies; a seasonal no-cost farmer's market providing nutrition for neighbors in need; volunteer opportunities that welcome people of all ages and abilities; educational initiatives, including training for underemployed adults (temporarily paused during the pandemic); and a 7,000 square-foot thrift store, which provides about 50% of the funding necessary for the center to stay operational.
"More of our family, friends, and neighbors are facing increased hardships as a result of the continuing COVID crisis,” said Lee Eastbourne, Jonnycake Center of Westerly executive director. "This wonderful grant from the Forrest and Frances Lattner Foundation makes a huge difference allowing us to provide direct service to those most at risk. We are grateful for their support in ensuring that our entire community can stay warm, fed, and cared for, especially during these winter months."
Established in 2006, the foundation gives in support of education, environment, and health and social services.
To learn about the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, visit jonnycake.org, call 401-377-8069, or visit 23 Industrial Drive during operating hours. To make a financial contribution toward the center’s food pantry and social services, please visit jonnycake.org/donate-2 or call 401-315-4584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.