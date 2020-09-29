WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly is looking for community members to participate in its 2020 holiday-time Adopt-a-Family program, both as donors and for those in need. The annual program ensures that children in need in southern Rhode Island will have plenty of gifts to open and meals during the holiday season.
Due to necessary changes in compliance with COVID-19 health measures, the 2020 program will focus on providing financial support for adoptee families, unlike previous years where the program participants provided presents for them.
For 2020, each family will receive financial support in an equivalent amount to the value of the gifts that each child would ordinarily receive. Distribution will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15, giving registered families ample time to apply the funds toward holiday presents for their children.
Assistance for no-cost Thanksgiving and/or Christmas/holiday dinners and traditional trimmings is also available.
To register as an adoptee family in need of presents or for families or individuals in need of holiday-time meals, contact Jonnycake Center of Westerly Social Services by calling 401-377-8069, option 1, or emailing Sarah Cote, social services program director, at scote@jonnycake.org.
To sign up as a donor who can help arrange for gifts, contact Lee Eastbourne, executive director, at 401-377-8069, ext. 106, or email leastbourne@jonnycake.org.
For more information about the program, visit jonnycake.org or call 401-377-8069.
