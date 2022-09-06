STONINGTON — Once John Wood Sweet began to explore life through the eyes of Lanah Sawyer, a whole new world emerged.
Sawyer — a 17-year-old seamstress living and working in New York City in 1793 who accused a man of rape — is at the center of "The Sewing Girl’s Tale," Sweet's newest book, which was featured on the cover of The New York Times Book Review and in a full-page review in the Wall Street Journal and continues to receive praise from readers and critics alike.
"When you change your point of view," said Sweet one morning last week on the telephone from his home in North Carolina, "you change the story."
"For a long time, I thought I understood this story of a young, working-class seamstress trying to make her way through life," said Sweet, who teaches American history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It turned out he only knew the half of it.
On Thursday night, Sweet, a historian, professor and the former director of the university's program in dexuality studies, will be the guest speaker at a program sponsored by the Stonington Historical Society at Saltwater Farm Vineyard.
In an email, historical society Executive Director Elizabeth Wood said the program will explore "America's first criminal rape trial that sets precedents for the overturning of Roe v. Wade."
Sweet said he plans to further explain the plight of Sawyer, who bravely went on to sue her attacker, Harry Bedlow — who was found not guilty of the rape charge in a 15-minute deliberation by an all-male, all-white jury — in civil court.
"Ultimately, she was a young woman trying to make her own way," he said. "She was one of the early feminists."
"One of my central questions, was, 'What gave her the gumption?'" Sweet said, pointing out that in the period following the American Revolution, "our gender system was just coming into being ... and our rape culture."
Sweet said he first learned about Sawyer and Bedlow three decades ago when he was working on his doctorate and one of his professors, celebrated women’s historian Christine Stansell, introduced him to "William Wyche’s Report of the Trial of Harry Bedlow, for the Rape of Lanah Sawyer (New York, 1793)."
"It was the first published report of an American rape trial," he said.
"It was a gripping courtroom drama — by turns anguishing, exciting, and infuriating," Sweet writes on his website. "Even then, the parallels between Lanah Sawyer’s case and the enduring dynamics of date rape were obvious and haunting."
Then, about 12 years ago, thanks to a graduate student he was working with, he came upon a newspaper article that "threw my assumptions about the case into doubt. And it made it clear that the story didn’t end with the rape trial: it went on for years afterwards and was much more complex than I had imagined."
Sweet said he then set aside the book he was working on to devote himself to writing "The Sewing Girl’s Tale," a book described by Legal Analyst Tali Farhadian Weinstein — a former federal and New York state prosecutor — as an "excellent and absorbing work of social and cultural history" and one that "tells the story of an unusual prosecution in 18th-century New York — and its contemporary relevance."
Even Alexander Hamilton and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito have connections to the Sawyer-Bedlow story, Sweet said. (Alito cited the case — along with the antiquated writings about rape of Sir Matthew Hale — in his argument to overturn Roe v. Wade.)
"That was fascinating," Sweet said, "to see the influence that the 17th-century Lord Hale had on poor women and elite men."
Sweet, who was working on a book about Venture Smith — the African-born man who lived in Stonington first as a slave and then as a free man — said he has spent his career "trying to understand the lives of people in early American history who weren’t well known at the time and didn’t leave much of a trace in the surviving documentary record."
"Putting them at the center of the story changes our understanding of the past — and the present," Sweet said.
Sweet graduated from Amherst College, and earned his Ph.D. in history at Princeton University. His first book, "Bodies Politic: Negotiating Race in the American North," was a finalist for the Frederick Douglass Prize.
Sweet said he spent time in Westerly, Stonington and Providence while he was researching his first book, which is more of an academic book, he said, one that examines the relationships between Rhode Island, Africa and the Narragansetts.
In an effort to make the story of Venture Smith more accessible, he said, he thought he'd first try to write the story about Lanah Sawyer for a broader audience.
Sweet said he has been "flattered" by the acclaim his book has been receiving and is looking forward to discussing it more Thursday night for local readers.
"I'll give a brief presentation about what I was trying to do," he said, "and I'll leave plenty of time for a Q and A."
Sweet has also served as a distinguished lecturer for the Organization of American Historians, and his work has been supported by fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Mellon Foundation, the National Humanities Center, the Institute for Arts and Humanities at UNC, the Gilder Lehrman Center at Yale, the McNeil Center at Penn, and the Center for Global Studies in Culture, Power, and History at Johns Hopkins. He lives in Chapel Hill with his husband, son, and daughter.
The program is free and open to the public, and books will be available for purchase and signing by the author.
For a closer look at Sweet and "The Sewing Girl's Tale," visit https://www.johnwoodsweet.com/.
