WESTERLY — The Westerly Education Center and Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will co-host a job fair on Monday, June 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Westerly Education Center Annex, 116 High St.
A partial list of exhibitors includes The Andrea Misquamicut Beach, Apple Rehab Clipper, Coast Guard House, Hauser Chocolatier, High Hope Tavern, Ocean Community YMCA, Frank Olean Center, Ocean House, Perspectives Corporation, Royal Health Group-Westerly, SERVPRO of Washington County, StoneRidge Senior Living Community, The Elms Assisted Living, Westerly Community Credit Union, Westerly Hospital, Westerly Public Schools, and Stop & Shop.
The event is free and registration is not required. For more information, visit westerlyedcenter.org or call 401-584-4931.
