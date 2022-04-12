WESTERLY — The Town Council, for the second time in slightly over one month, has voted to pursue selling the former Bradford School property.
On Monday the council voted 6-0 to have Town Manager Shawn Lacey "market" the property. The council had previously taken the same vote, with the same result, following an executive session on March 7. Councilors Sharon Ahern, Caswell Cooke Jr., Karen Cioffi, Christopher Duhamel, Suzanne Giorno and Philip Overton all voted in favor of both motions to have Lacey market the property. Councilor Brian McCuin was absent from both meetings.
The second vote came despite a request from the Planning Board for the council to wait and submission of a petition signed by 96 individuals asking the council not to sell the property.
The vote on Monday followed the council's receipt of a letter from the Planning Board in response to the council's request to the board for an advisory opinion on the property. State law requires town councils to determine whether municipal property or other assets have become unsuitable or ceased to be used for municipal or other public purposes prior to municipal property being sold. A town ordinance requires the Town Council to seek advisory opinions from the Planning Board before potential sales of town property. The ordinance gives the Planning Board 30 days to render an opinion. If the board fails to render an opinion within 30 days the council can move ahead without an opinion from the board.
In an April 6 letter to the Town Council from Planning Board Chairman Justin Hopkins and Richard Constantine, the board's vice chairman, the two officials said the board found that the property had not become unsuitable for public use and had not ceased to be used for those purposes.
"Furthermore, the board members were concerned that the facility is needed for present and future services and should continue to be owned and maintained as a town property," Hopkins and Constantine said in the letter.
The board also asked for additional information before providing input on the highest and best use for the property, an additional point the Town Council sought an opinion on. The board went on to ask the council to delay a decision on whether to sell the property until it had considered the points raised by the board.
Town Solicitor Dylan Conley on Monday said the council had legal authority to proceed with a vote because the board's opinion was originally requested in January.
Councilors said the school building, which ceased being used as a school at the end of the 2016-17 school year, is in need of renovations. Aiello has pushed for consideration of returning the property to use as a school as part of a school redesign project that is under development. He also suggested continued use of the building for recreation programming. In 2021, 739 people participated in various events at the school including open gym sessions, a youth volleyball league, babysitting classes, tennis clinics, youth basketball, youth theater, veterans programming, and a vaccine clinic.
Former councilor Bill Aiello has said the rural village of Bradford needs the school property as a kind of unifying, unofficial neighborhood center. On Monday he repeated his request and expressed dismay that the council intended to make a decision without first giving the Planning Board more information.
"That property is utilized and it has a great deal of potential. I would think you would take the Planning Board's recommendations and follow it even though the Town Council isn't obligated to follow them. It's the fair thing to do for the community — not just for Bradford, but for the whole town," Aiello said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said the building was no longer needed as a school due to declining student enrollment. Recreation programs at the school will be moved, he said, to the former Tower Street School building. The Royce Family Fund is currently studying potential uses of the Tower Street building and is expected to seek input from residents on potential uses. Officials have discussed using the Tower Street building as additional space for the Westerly Education Center in conjunction with community center-type uses.
"Anytime you do anything, when you make a change, it is emotional in every community in the town. Every community in the town has things that are important to them," Cooke said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said the council has been supportive of Bradford over the years and pointed to the town's purchase of the Bradford Preserve property and an ongoing road and sidewalk project on Church Street as examples. He said selling the property to a developer for affordable housing for working-class individuals and families would help the town. He also noted that the council had previously considered selling the Tower Street property to a developer for a housing project but reconsidered after listening to residents and reviewing offers.
"It's up to the Town Council to look at all of the offers and make a decision based on what is the best offer. You saw that with Tower Street, we were offered millions but the [Royce Fund] use was shown to be a better use, so that same opportunity exists," Duhamel said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said she hoped a developer stepped up with a creative use of the land that would benefit the residents of Bradford. Councilor Philip Overton made similar remarks and said it did not make sense for the town to renovate the Bradford School building.
"The school department does not want it and we as a town don't need it," Overton said.
Councilor Karen Cioffi questioned whether the Bradford School building should be used in its current state, citing potential health problems for exposure to mold.
Council President Sharon Ahern said the council had to make a hard choice.
"I want to underscore by noting these decisions are difficult. We understand the neighborhoods' concerns but the Town Council is not allowed to play ward politics. I agree it is time to put the property on the market," Ahern said.
The council also voted 6-0 to direct Lacey to move the Recreation Department out of the Bradford School building by May 1.
