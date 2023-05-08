MATT TIERNAN, Chariho, Boys Volleyball, Senior; Tiernan had 36 kills in a five-set win against Mount St. Charles. Tiernan also had 28 kills in a loss to La Salle Academy.

SEAN BERGEL, Wheeler, Baseball, Junior; Bergel allowed just three hits and one run as Wheeler defeated St. Bernard. It was the first loss of the season for the Saints.

BRANDON TAVARES, Stonington, Golf, Junior; Tavares shot a 4-under 32 in a win against Woodstock Academy. The round was the best by a Stonington golfer in a number of years. Tavares also had a round of 1-under and another at even par during the week.

TYLER BRAYMAN, Westerly, Boys Volleyball, Sophomore; Brayman finished with 23 kills, 10 assists and three blocks in a win against Cranston West. It was the first loss of the season for Cranston West.

