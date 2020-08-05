Winds from Tropical Storm Isaias struck the region quickly Tuesday afternoon before moving north towards Canada, but the storm led to numerous reports of fallen trees and branches that left roads closed and impacted thousands of electric customers in southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut.
The storm barreled up the East Coast during the day Tuesday, striking New Jersey, New York and parts of Connecticut particularly hard. Eversource reported that as of Wednesday morning, nearly half of the 1.2 million customers in Connecticut were without power.
Mike Hayhurst, vice president of electric operations for Eversource, said in a press release that the company was working to restore utilities as quickly as possible, but asked that residents do their best to be patient.
“Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias," he said. "Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”
Stonington experienced some early outages, but by 10:15 a.m. Wednesday there were only 313 customers remaining without electric services representing less than 3% of the community. There were 845 outages remaining in North Stonington, approximately 32% of the community, down from a peak of nearly twice that at the height of the town's outages late Tuesday night.
In Rhode Island, Westerly remained relatively unscathed by Wednesday morning when compared to surrounding communities.
National Grid reported that, as of 10:15 a.m., there were a total of 79,838 outages across the state representing 16% of all customers. Westerly had just 432 outages by that time, less than 3% of the community, while a total of 1,551 Charlestown customers, 1,032 Richmond customers and 691 Hopkinton customers were without service.
The company estimated that power would be restored to most customers in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton by 11 p.m. Estimates for Westerly's restoration were not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.