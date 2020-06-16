Over the past several months, law enforcement officials across the nation have reported drastic increases in the number of scams. From scams targeting Economic Impact Payments to efforts to use the payments to obtain personal information, scammers have increased their efforts during social distancing and it has led to a rise in the number of victims nationwide.
Now the Internal Revenue Service is warning residents to be alert, an effort that began Friday to aid in preventing Americans from falling victim to ID theft and other crimes as state and local economies begin to open back up.
"Criminals seize on every opportunity to exploit bad situations, and this pandemic is no exception," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "The IRS is fully focused on protecting Americans while delivering Economic Impact Payments in record time. The pursuit of those who participate in COVID-19 related scams, intentionally abusing the programs intended to help millions of Americans during these uncertain times, will long remain a significant priority of both the IRS and IRS-CI.”
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, official said the IRS Criminal Investigation unit has seen a variety of Economic Impact Payment scams in particular.
Criminals are continuing to use the COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money. Scams related to COVID-19 are not limited to stealing personal information from taxpayers, however.
The IRS said scams have been identified related to the organized selling of fake at-home test kits, while others offer fake cures, vaccines, treatment pills and other unproven treatments. Other scams have also purported to sell large quantities of medical supplies through the creation of fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses where the criminal fails to deliver promised supplies after receiving funds.
The unit continues to work with law enforcement agencies domestically and abroad to educate taxpayers about these scams and investigate the criminals perpetrating them during this challenging time, officials said Tuesday.
“Criminals try to take advantage of our most vulnerable times and our most vulnerable populations," said Don Fort, Chief of IRS Criminal Investigation. "But because we have seen many of these criminals and schemes before, we know how to find them and we know how to expose them."
In addition to tax and information based scams, state and local law enforcement are warning area resident to be alert for scams that involve setting up fake charities or offer opportunities to invest early in companies working on a vaccine.
"These promotions are often styled as 'research reports,' make predictions of a specific 'target price,' and relate to microcap stocks, or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information," the IRS said.
Coronavirus-related scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or submitted through the NCDF Web Complaint Form. Hotline staff will obtain information regarding your complaint, which will then be reviewed by law enforcement officials.
Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Reports can be made online at tips.tigta.gov.
— Jason Vallee
