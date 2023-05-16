WESTERLY — The Pax Christi Rhode Island and Westerly Area Peace and Justice will hold an Interfaith Vigil for Peace on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. at Christ Church, 7 Elm St. The vigil will provide an opportunity for members of community to share thoughts, prayers, and visions for a more peaceful and just world.
The event will open with a Native American acknowledgement and will feature music by local singers of various faiths, as well as inspiring litanies led by community members, interspersed with short intervals of silence. All attending will be invited to share prayers, songs, and poems reflecting hope for a more peaceful world.
