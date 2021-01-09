WESTERLY — The images of rioters marauding and pillaging through the U.S. Capitol provoked strong reactions throughout the world, including our region.
The Westerly Town Council met Wednesday just a few hours after the disturbing scene unfolded in Washington, D.C. Sharon Ahern, the council's newly appointed president, said she could not stop thinking about the television news coverage of the mob and her sister, who lives in Washington, as the meeting opened with the council's customary recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
"I was so upset by what was going on down in Washington that I actually couldn't finish the salute to the flag ... I got so moved or waylaid that I literally couldn't finish it," Ahern said.
Watching the rioters break windows and furniture and ransack offices was "staggering," said Ahern, an unaffiliated voter.
"There was so much destruction. We have a right to peaceful protest. That was not a peaceful protest," Ahern said. "And the fact that it could be promoted by the president of the United States takes it one more step toward incredulity."
Despite the collective gut punch caused by the wanton actions of the rioters, Ahern said she was confident the nation's democracy will survive and prevail.
"I'm not sure how, but the politicians and the public seem up to the task," Ahern said.
Westerly Town Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said the riot is emblematic of political division and strict adherence to ideology by both Republicans and Democrats. A longtime Republican, Cooke said he was moved to register as an unaffiliated voter, in part, because he grew tired of the constant fighting. The solution, he said, must involve turning down the volume on rhetoric and listening.
"Maybe it was a wake-up call for the Congress that they need to work together because they were attacked as a body. Those people were coming after all of them," Cooke said.
While it may seem quaint to recollect decades past when politicians on both sides of the aisle found ways to work together, Cooke said it is necessary. He recalled how U.S. Sen. John McCain, a Republican, was praised for his ability to draft legislation with Democrats.
"You had this Republican from Arizona working with U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, a liberal from Massachusetts, working together and getting things done. That's what we need. We need it now more than ever," Cooke said.
As Cooke watched the turmoil on television Wednesday, he was reminded, he said, of his time in the Capitol as a college intern for U.S. Rep. John Porter of Illinois in 1995. It was the year of the Million Man March and other protests that Cooke said caused some tension for those working in Washington.
"I could picture that building and see those offices. It's just a scary thing when something like that happens. It's almost like something you'd see in a third world country — people climbing up walls. It was a sad day," Cooke said.
Moving on from what happened Wednesday must also involve repudiation and condemnation of violence and prosecuting those who were responsible, Cooke said.
Philip Overton, a member of the Town Council and a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, agreed that enforcement of applicable laws and prosecution will be critical.
"I'm a strong believer in people's right to protest, and I will always support that, but the violence we've seen over the last six months is really out of control. It seems like people think they can cross the line and create mayhem ... I do think laws need to be enforced and people who do cross the line need to be prosecuted," Overton said.
Extremism on behalf of both Democrats and Republicans, Overton said, is hurting the country.
"I think that's what is driving this ... when politicians are pushing extreme positions, whether it's on the right or on the left you are going to get an equal and opposite reaction," said Overton, who is chairman of the Westerly Republican Town Committee.
Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said teachers were expected to answer questions students might ask about the event that played out in Washington but no specific direction was given.
"Generally we try to remind teachers you have to walk a line between inserting ourselves into situations and our own political positions, but also recognizing that an event such as this can be traumatic for kids who don't understand what is happening and how to process it," Garceau said.
Aspects of the last few months, since the election in November, point to the need for civics education and teaching students about U.S. government, Garceau said. For example, Garceau said, the events provide an opportunity to learn about the U.S. Constitution, the Electoral College, and the certification process that was interrupted by the riot and later completed.
The mayhem outside and inside of the Capitol had the same type of impact as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, presidential impeachment hearings, and 911, said Westerly resident Ed Liguori, a Korean War veteran.
"I was glued to the television and was up until 2 in the morning," Liguori said.
Liguori, who has served for many years as chairman of the Westerly Veterans Memorial Committee, said he was fearful the riot might lead to similar incidents in the future.
"I couldn't believe how the crowd got into the Capitol. Where were all of the officers and the perimeter? It wouldn't happen at the White House ... it's going to affect this country for a long time," Liguori said.
The mob, Liguori said, was "brainwashed" by President Donald J. Trump.
"We have a president who tells lies and lies and lies and he gets away with it," Liguori said.
President elect Joseph Biden will be tasked with helping the country recover, Liguori said.
"It's a shame, but hopefully we can get past this and move forward," Liguori said.
