WESTERLY — Shelby Worsham, whose guidance has helped the Westerly High School Cosmetology program grow to about 70 students, two full-time teachers, and a technical assistant, is the school district's Teacher of the Year for 2022.
Worsham has been the program's instructor since 2003. She has also served, for the last six years, as the district's career coordinator, working in tandem with Assistant Principal Kevin Cronin, who is also director of the school's Career and Technical Education programs.
Both Worsham's grandmother and mother were teachers.
"I knew at a young age that I wanted to be a teacher. I have a very nurturing personality — I care about all of our students and their successes. I think you have to, in this day and age, love students and have a passion for your expertise," Worsham said during a recent interview.
When Worsham first started teaching in the program it was located in a studio in Pawcatuck. It then moved to the old Westerly Ambulance Corps building on Chestnut Street. Growth in the program prompted a move to the Tower Street School Community Center and then to its current location in Babcock Hall on the Westerly High School campus.
"The program has grown exponentially over the course of these 19 years," Worsham said.
The program offers a state-certified curriculum and prepares students for an entry-level career in cosmetology after they accumulate the required 1,200 hours of theory and practical knowledge in hair, skin, and nails. While students who commit to the program want to learn the essentials of cosmetology, they are also exposed to a host of other academic disciplines including chemistry, biology, anatomy, geometry, art, and 300 hours of business lessons. Students in the program also must complete all of the required high school core courses such as English, math, and foreign languages.
A lot of students will say, "I'm struggling with chemistry or I'm struggling with geometry, but they are learning those things here. We have a lot of hands-on learners who are very successful," Worsham said.
Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin said the growth of the program is a testament to Worsham's excellence as a teacher, her ability to connect with students, and the quality of the program she has developed.
"It's doubled in size. That doesn't just happen. There's a demand for the program and kids are gravitating toward it because they know the end game," Hobin said.
Worsham, Hobin said, is a consistent advocate for students in her program and works to ensure they receive academic credit for the subject matter that is embedded in the cosmetology curriculum. She also works with students to ensure their course selection and course sequencing will allow them to achieve their goals. "She's a great mentor to a lot of students who are looking for suggestions and advice," Hobin said.
Upon completion of the program students are certified in federal work safety practices and are ready to take the state Department of Health cosmetology written and practical exams. In a society dominated by electronic messaging and e-mail, students also learn how to interact with others.
"They become able to express themselves because when you are sitting across from someone at a nail station or working with people from the public you have to talk to them," Worsham said.
As the district's career coordinator, Worhsam helped Cronin get state Department of Education approvals for the district's newest CTE offerings: Criminal Justice, Art Design, and Information Technology. It's a lengthy process involving applications and numerous meetings, but Worsham said the work is worth it when she sees the results.
"I love that part. I really have a passion for helping students and making sure they have what they need in school. These programs keep our kids here. We have a lot of fabulous teachers and kids and great programs. When I see the kids doing what they love, I can see it is the reason they come to school. That to me is appreciation enough," Worsham said.
Students in the program serve as apprentices at salons and spas in the town and some go to work before graduating. It is common, Worsham said, for local salon owners to contact her looking for potential employees. Former students who have started their own businesses offer demonstrations for students and serve on the program's advisory board.
A bond, Worsham said, develops between the students and their instructors.
"The students want to be in the program. They stay after and come see us all times of day — before school and after school and they are in touch with us on weekends. Basically, our motto is all students all day. Whatever they need is what they are going to get," Worsham said.
