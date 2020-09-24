WESTERLY — The school district's staggered reopening is working well, allowing for a safe return of students and time to re-evaluate before larger groups arrive, administrators said this week.
"All the feedback that we've heard so far is that the plan was a good one because it allowed for smaller groups and an opportunity to adjust," Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau told the School Committee during its meeting Wednesday.
Schools opened on Sept. 14 with certain grades attending for in-person learning and others starting with distance learning. All schools are ramping up to a combined in-person and distance learning approach. It was the first time students had been in classrooms since March, when Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered schools shut down as a means to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"It was an emotional day — something we could all feel — to see kids back on campus. There were a lot of moist eyes," Garceau said.
All students stay home on Wednesdays for distance learning, which gives custodial staff time to perform deep cleanings in each building. The goal, Garceau said, is to eventually make complete in-person learning an option, an approach he said might require scheduling a third shift for custodians to clean school buildings late at night.
A recruiter will soon be sought to assist with the effort to hire additional full-time and substitute custodians and paraprofessionals and substitute teachers, Garcea said. Staffing levels continue to be a concern, especially in light of COVID-19 testing requirements. Under the federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines that the district is following, students and school staff who have symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing or new loss of taste or smell are considered "probable" COVID-19 cases and must test negative before they return to school.
Additionally, students and staff who exhibit two of the following symptoms must also test negative: fever or chills, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, fatigue, new congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Garceau noted that many of the symptoms are also associated with seasonal allergies but said individuals must be tested to rule out COVID-19. The requirement has school officials throughout the state concerned, he said.
"It's becoming obvious to superintendents throughout the state that the testing capacity of the state is being severely tested," Garceau said.
There have been no positive cases in Westerly schools since schools opened or in schools in the surrounding parts of Rhode Island as of Wednesday, Garceau said.
