WESTERLY — A new artificial turf surface at Augeri Field and the quad at Westerly High School could be on par with the University of Rhode Island’s football field, those involved with the project say.
Supporters also say it’ll bring in lots of economic activity that will benefit the town.
“The complex is definitely going to change significantly,” Westerly Recreation Board Chairman Ed Haik told the Town Council at its regular meeting in Council Chambers Monday. “The turf on both fields will be fantastic.”
URI’s new football field at Meade Stadium was installed in 2019 by FieldTurf, a company that has provided concept drawings of a similar field for the Bulldogs.
“That’s what we’re hoping the field will look like,” Haik said.
He also said the revitalized fields could be good economic drivers for the town, by hosting community events. Stonington High School installed a similar field in 2013.
“I talked to a few people there over the past couple of weeks. The field generates between $6,000 to $7,000 per year in revenue from rentals,” Haik said. “That’s for one field, so with two fields we should be able to double that.”
For Westerly High School athletic teams, the turf would provide options that the current fields do not. Due to field use limitations, members of the boys and girls varsity and junior varsity soccer teams have had to relocate to the Gingerella Sports Complex several miles away in order to hold daily practices.
The Recreation Board envisions the quad as a “community field,” ringed with park benches, that could host not only practices for school athletic teams, but other events as well.
“Our vision is to include boot camps, yoga, Silver Sneaker programs,” Haik said, as well as sporting camps.
He compared the potential of events at the fields to Bash at the Beach, a local annual softball tournament of 50 to 60 teams. It’s a boon to the area’s economy, he said.
“All the restaurants are packed, the businesses are packed,” Haik said.
Yearly maintenance costs for the artificial turf fields are also lower than sod fields. The goal is to line Augeri Field while keeping the quad area open and unlined, Haik said.
The current cost to water Augeri Field is $10,000 annually. Paint is $7,700 and labor for it is $7,000.
The town averages $130,000 a year in costs to keep the existing fields in shape. The new proposed fields, by comparison, would total about $19,000 annually for grooming, testing and paint. The artificial turf would be replaced every 12-14 years.
“The money that we’re saving would go into a restricted account to save up for the new field,” Haik said. Revenue from rentals could offset the maintenance costs.
Based on testing of Stonington’s field, Westerly would get about 15 years of use out of an artificial turf surface before it needed to be replaced, according to Haik. The sod field is replaced every four years. Over the cost of 25 years, the Recreation Board projects sod replacement costs at $1.3 million, versus $1.2 million for turf.
While putting in turf would require an initial $2.4 million investment, the costs over 25 years would result in a 12 percent savings over staying with sod, according to figures provided by the board.
“That being said, the most important thing that comes out of this is field usage,” Haik said. “The quad is very over-used, as is Gingerella Sports Complex. We need to overcome that.”
The board is hoping for $500,000 from the council, along with aggressive fundraising of $400,000 to $600,000 or more, to help fund the work.
The other $900,000 would be either leased over time or financed, Haik said.
“Our goal is to get the town invested in this project,” Haik said. “We're well on our way to our goal already, and we’ve been at it just a month.”
Council members had some concerns about funding sources and the costs of any potential interest on the project, but generally agreed that the turf would be beneficial to the town.
Haik said planning and permitting are almost done, and that work would last about four to six months. Ideally the project would start right after graduation, with Augeri field being worked on first, followed by the quad.
“It’s important that we don’t disrupt the school,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.