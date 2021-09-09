WESTERLY — The venerable Summer Pops — typically the Chorus of Westerly's largest and most exuberant outdoor concert — will have an emotional tone this year.
The concert — the chorus' first live public performance in close to two years — usually marks the jubilant beginning of the summer season in these parts. This year, the concert, which takes place Saturday, will instead mark the end of a summer shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and will include a somber observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
And while the typically joyful event may well include a more subdued section as it pays tribute to lives lost during the pandemic along with the Sept. 11 observance — when local police chiefs, fire chiefs and emergency services leaders will take the stage — Summer Pops 2021 will also include some exciting music and new musical arrangements.
"It's an arranger's dream," said an enthusiastic John Tafone, the chorus' resident composer, Thursday morning as he met with Chorus Music Director Andrew Howell to go over plans for Saturday's concert. "There's a lot of different stuff ... a lot of emotion."
"It's very exciting," Tafone continued. "I think it's one of the best programs we've ever done ... every song is a hit."
Tafone, a Westerly native who grew up as a "chorus kid" — he sang with the chorus for most of his youth — has written new orchestral and choral arrangements for "Amazing Grace," the ABBA sing-along section of the program and the first-ever appearance of the Knickerbocker All-Stars.
In addition to a pre-show program with musicians Michael Chicoria and Ryan Piccolo, an appearance by the Westerly Morris Men, and a program featuring Handel’s "Hallelujah" chorus, the ABBA medley music and Tchaikovsky’s "The Overture of 1812," accompanied by the Newport Artillery and Grucci fireworks, the Knickerbocker All-Stars and vocalist Darcel Wilson will also perform with the chorus.
"I spent a lot of time listening to them play," said a smiling Tafone, who is heading back to New York after the pops concert. "It's been a lot of fun."
One of the silver linings presented by the pandemic, Howell said, was that it allowed extra time for him to work closely with Tafone on creative projects and the planning of the pops concert.
"John and I had a long time to plan," said Howell, whose official title was recently changed to "The Marion & Bill Palm Music Director." "We spent a lot of time on the program."
And while the concert may not be kicking off the beginning of summer this year, it is kicking off a busy new year for the chorus, which has steadily grown into one of the region's most solid arts organizations in its 40-plus years.
"We have one of our biggest seasons ahead," said Howell, explaining that the chorus now has after-school music programs in all the Westerly and Stonington elementary schools, plus a new program set to begin at Stoneridge Senior Living Community in Mystic.
"We're all over the place," Howell continued as he walked to the rehearsal room, where Director of Education Genviéve-Ashley Spitale was busy painting QR codes onto sheets of paper.
"Since we won't have volunteers passing the buckets for donations, people can just use their phones to make donations," explained Spitale. "That way no one has to touch money at all if they don't want to."
"This will be our first time since December 2019 to be singing all together," Howell added, "and if nothing else, we'll get to have this moment ... we'll be able to put this program in front of the community."
"It speaks very highly of this community, too," added Howell. "It speaks very highly of our town ... people really stepped up to the plate to make sure we could have pops."
Chorus Executive Director Ryan Saunders, pondering the 41-year history of the pops, also commended the community for making sure the concert could again be held in Wilcox Park — despite the pandemic and despite the date.
"It is amazing to realize that Summer Pops — this incredible and beautiful community 'thing' — has not only sustained for so long but also become part of the actual fabric of our town," said Saunders via email Thursday afternoon. "Think about it, there is not a child who was born in our town today after July 18, 1981, who has not had Summer Pops as a part of their summer."
"Year after year it has happened and year after year kids, families, adults, seniors ... have made their way to that beautiful park," he added. "And we've all been together — as a community — and been able to experience friendship, fellowship, joy, and — above all — hope together."
"Pops, to me, is simply a constant reminder of all the things that make our shared community such a special, important, and wonderful place," added Saunders, who was also a "Chorus Kid." "It is collective goodness where the chorus — and all of us — uses music to make our lives that much better ... and where we harness all the love and warmth in that park to nurture our souls."
Applauding all the volunteers who work together to make the pops possible — the 60 members of the Pops Festival Orchestra, the 109 chorus members, the businesses and the donors — Saunders marveled at the efforts of all those involved with coordinating such an enormous production.
"Events like this really don't happen that much anymore," he said. "But we do it. We do it right here in the heart of our town.
"Pops is born right out of the love each of us have ... here in the community for our community," he said, "It may have taken us an extra year to get to the 40th, but, God willing, we'll be right back on schedule next summer ... and the 50th will be here in no time."
