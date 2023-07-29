NAME: Caroline Contrata.
AGE: 60.
OCCUPATION: Speech/language pathologist.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly (early years), Stonington (until 7), then Ledyard.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Looking for people who went to the beach using the Spring Ave. Right of Way. There is a hearing before the Coastal Resources Management Council coming up to decide whether Spring Avenue is a public right of way. We will be demonstrating continuous public usage of that right of way.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Becoming a speech/language pathologist.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Opening the Spring Avenue Right of Way for beachgoers.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: To work? My rolling backpack full of materials. In the summer? My beach bag.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A flight attendant.
MY HERO IS: My mother, Sarah Contrata.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: (impossible task) Herman Hesse, Alexander McCall Smith, Tana French.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Mama Makes Up Her Mind and Other Dangers of Southern Living" by Bailey White and The New Yorker.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "I Feel the Earth Move" by Carol King; "Blood Makes Noise" by Suzanne Vega; and "Luka" by Suzanne Vega.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Life is Beautiful," "Murder on Sunset Boulevard" and "Casablanca."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I don’t watch television; I don’t even own one. I wasn’t allowed much television as a child and never developed the habit.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "This American Life."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Anything prepared by my father, Fred Contrata.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook, where Spring Avenue Right of Way users can contact me if they'd like.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Intelligence, perseverance, humor.
PET PEEVES: Inattentive drivers.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Our town and the beach.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Good sneakers.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I was once a swimming teacher.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Do what you believe in. If not, who else will? No one should have to fight to get access to the shoreline.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Sunscreen.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: End all violence.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Call my family to plan a special vacation.
I DRIVE A: White 2018 Toyota Corolla.
I WISH I DROVE A: I am happy with my car and not knowledgeable about other car makes and models. Maybe one with a little more pickup.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Chobani less sugar yogurt.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Topher Hamblett, interim executive director of Save the Bay. I'd like to listen to him speak about his career, advocacy work and perspective on shoreline access.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.