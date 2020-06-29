In this July 8, 2010, file photo, Wanda Johnson, center, mother of Oscar Grant, who was killed by transit officer Johannes Mehserle, speaks during a news conference in Los Angeles. As videos and stories of Black people being killed at the hands of police officers make the rounds online, many Americans have been called to protest racial injustice in recent weeks. For many Black Americans, those videos are also contributing to a sense of grief and pain. Psychologists call it racial trauma, the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)