WESTERLY — With its lease for the former Tower Street School renewed for 2023, the Royce Family Fund plans to seek major partners willing to help transform the town property into a thriving community hub.
The Fund’s ad hoc committee that produced the 2022 Tower Street School Reuse Study also will look at whether the 1950s school, once slated to be sold in 2021, is worth renovating or if a rebuild is in order.
These were two of the key details to emerge this week from a draft report of the reuse study that’s taken more than a year and involved dozens of participants and stakeholders, including the public.
The committee’s 2023 goal is to produce “a community endorsed and logistically feasible plan,” one that’s also self-sustaining.
The ad hoc committee plans to interview past users who may have an interest occupying space in a future facility. Potential partners must have a demonstrated need, the capacity to raise funds and apparent interest at board levels. The Fund will also undertake an engineering survey to determine how the property can best be developed.
At the conclusion of the study in 2023, the Fund and its ad hoc committee will again present its work, findings and recommendations to the Town Council and interested community members. Ultimately, the property will be owned and operated by the town.
“This will be a 100 percent Westerly-owned project,” Town Council President Edward Morrone, a member of the committee, said. “A considerable amount of money has been spent by the Royce Family Fund, in excess of $150,000, on experts, consultants and a litany of unbelievably talented individuals who have participated in this effort.”
The 2022 draft study includes two major parts: a technical evaluation of the building and a community needs assessment.
The technical evaluation established a baseline understanding of the current physical and mechanical state of the school.
The building shows significant damage due to wear and tear throughout the years. Moreover, the school’s closure in 2020, and subsequent mechanical shutdown, has caused more damage.
Among the needs are plumbing work, total replacement of mechanical systems, fire protective measures, and considerable roofing work.
“The building is currently unsafe,” the report said. “It contains traces of asbestos, lead and PCBs. That said, the property is, advantageously, connected to the town’s water supply, sewer system, and gas supply.”
The Community Needs Assessment, led by consultant Linda M. Schreiber and the ad hoc committee, enlisted the help of the community to determine potential future beneficial uses of the property.
Participants who reflected on the top critical needs of Westerly cited three major areas: a community center, housing, and workforce development and jobs training.
Most participants concluded that the property would be best used as a community center with a housing component, according to the study.
The assessment also revealed that the programs provided by the old Tower Street Community Center are sorely missed.
“Participants stressed that a new center could meet community needs by providing recreational services, educational wraparounds, social services and mental health services,” the report said. “Still, they maintained that a housing component — especially an affordable one — is essential.”
Royce Family Fund attorney Thomas Liguori said town officials and other community leaders have had initial talks about using some of the property as affordable housing. Two options have been explored.
“One is whether or not the town would empower its housing authority to become the developer and owner of affordable housing at the Tower Street location,” he said.
The town opened its Park View affordable housing site at 9 Dixon St. in 1970 and in 1984 developed Chestnut Court, which comprises 50 units.
“Since then, except for managing those two facilities, they’ve been out of the housing arena,” Liguori said.
The other option would be to partner with a private developer for a site with a high percentage of affordable rental housing.
Dakota Properties, which is petitioning to build 54 affordable housing units in a 72-unit development at Franklin and Wells Streets, has expressed interest in part of the Tower Street site, Liguori said. Its proposal would be similar: 72 units with 75 percent designated as affordable and 25 percent at the market rate.
“One of the interesting elements we look at with individuals the community may partner with in the development of Tower Street School property is how committed and what percentage of units will be built,” Liguori said.
The Fund has also had talks with Wood River Health about a behavioral health component at the Tower Street site, Liguori said.
As a federally qualified health center, Wood River has certain advantages over hospitals in both providing health care and recruiting and retaining physicians and other providers, he said.
“Westerly is in its primary care area,” he said. “Another identified high priority for many years is the issue of behavioral health.”
Wood River Health would be able to have licensed behavioral health clinicians onsite in Westerly all day, he added.
Wood River Health President and CEO Alison Croke submitted a letter of interest from the organization.
“The concept of a community center that brings needed services to Westerly residents aligns well with our mission as a community health center to provide affordable, accessible health care services to all,” she wrote.
Wood River Health currently offers primary care, behavioral health, community resources and peer support at 11 and 17 Wells St. but is looking for a larger site in town to accommodate all of the services plus dental care, she said.
The Royce Fund also recognizes the continuing need for workforce development, noting the Westerly Education Center has started to become “over-crowded” with participants, Liguori said.
“It now operates from 7 in the morning to midnight, (and) it runs two shifts of training,” he said.
Shannon Gilkey, Rhode Island commissioner of post-secondary education, offered support for the Tower Street School site as an extension of the Westerly Education Center’s downtown home.
“With continued growth over the past six years, Rhode Island’s post-secondary education needs to expand its footprint in Westerly,” Gilkey wrote in a letter. Westerly Education Center feels the school site would be an ideal location for expansion, she said.
Mystic Aquarium, too, has shown interest. It would like to take advantage of using space in Westerly for STEM training purposes in what’s called the “hotel model,” Liguori said.
Rather than have the town coordinate such an endeavor, the hotel model places the task with an organization like the Westerly Education Center or another tenant with a larger footprint, Liguori said.
As a recreation center, the existing building’s gymnasium and cafeteria might be able to be salvaged in whole or in part for community center use, Liguori said.
“Those areas can certainly be utilized for recreation, for day care and before and after school care,” he said.
The Royce Fund hopes to have recommendations and funding — including potential federal funding for the work — in place by the end of the year, Liguori said.
The Royce Family Fund has worked in partnership with the town, the Westerly Education Center, Ocean Community YMCA, the law firm of Urso, Liguori, Micklich and others on the draft findings.
In December 2021, the Fund entered into a lease purchase agreement with the town in which the Fund agreed to “coordinate a community-wide assessment of future use(s) of the property and evaluation of said uses” for a period of one or two years.
A digital copy of the approximate 200-page report is online at www.westerlyri.gov/816/Tower-Street-School-Reuse-Study.
Multi-generational programs for children and senior citizens, affordable housing for young families, recreation opportunities, and mental health support all emerged as needs in a July 2022 brainstorming session attended by more than 100 participants.
Use of the building solely as a school ceased following the end of the 2008-09 school year. In subsequent years, the School Department housed a few school functions in the building, developed a community center approach, and also leased space to organizations that tended to focus on education and social services for children and adults.
In 2020 the School Committee, under budgetary pressure from the Town Council, voted to stop using the property for school district activities. Tenants were helped to find other accommodations and the property eventually became the responsibility of the Town Council, which took steps to sell it, but reconsidered in the face of criticism from former tenants and those who used the former community center and the Royce Family Fund's involvement. The family fund became involved after its leader, Charles “Chuck” Royce, spoke with former Town Council President Sharon Ahern. Royce had previously visited the site when it was operating as a school community center.
Royce was a central force behind development of the Westerly Education Center, the renovations of the Ocean Community YMCA and the United Theatre, and the development of the Washington Trust Community Skating Center.
He also played a critical role in the refurbishment of the Ocean House and the Weekapaug Inn and owns property throughout the town, including several parcels in the downtown area.
