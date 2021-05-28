WESTERLY — Parents are asking school officials to extend the amount of time elementary and middle school students receive for lunch from 20 to 30 minutes.
On Wednesday, two residents addressed the School Committee on the topic and committee members shared their views. An online petition signed by those who support adding the 10 minutes to lunch time was signed by 175 people.
The shorter lunch periods discourage some children from getting their meals at school, which some critics said robs them of an assured nutritious meal. In other cases, students do not eat their entire meal and are hungry and easily distracted later in the school day, supporters of lengthening lunch periods said.
Milly Morissette, a teacher's assistant at West Vine Street School in Pawcatuck and the mother of two children who attend Westerly Middle School, said having just 20 minutes for lunch forces children to eat hurriedly and sometimes not finish their meals after walking to the lunch room and in some cases standing in line for meals.
"Only having 20 minutes is a problem — not allowing students sufficient time for lunch may have a negative effect on achievement and well-being. Students may demonstrate a decrease in performance and ability to focus in their afternoon academics if they are still hungry," Morissette, who started the online petition said.
Andrea Gervasini, whose children will soon enter the Westerly public school system, said her experience as an elementary school teacher in Pawcatuck along with research she conducted points to children needing more than 20 minutes for lunch. "I've seen the effects on student behavior and I spoke to teachers, dieticians, and nutritionists," Gervasini said.
School Committee member Rebecca Fowler, who had previously asked that the length of lunch for students be put on a committee agenda for discussion as it was Wednesday, spoke in favor of giving students more time. Fowler is director of food services for the Stonington public school district.
"I know it hinders participation in the food service program because students don't want to wait in line because they feel rushed," Fowler said of shorter lunch periods.
School Committee member Rob Cillino, a longtime public school teacher and principal, said he favored adding 5 or 10 minutes to the 20-minute lunch periods.
While some students could benefit from some extra time, others display behavior problems, even in shorter lunch periods, said School Committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli, an elementary school principal. Ultimately, Gencarelli said, consideration should be given to extending lunch periods.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said the discussion Wednesday included many "valid points." Making lunch periods longer would likely cut into instructional time and have other ramifications for school staff, Garceau said, adding that he would seek input from district principals.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, School Committee chairwoman, said the committee's Health and Wellness Subcommittee could study the issue.
