The latest weekly drought map of Rhode Island was released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the news is not good.
The D3, or “extreme drought," designation has spread northward, affecting the entire state with the exception of the very northern tip and Block Island. D3 is the second-highest USDA-designated drought intensity, second only to D4, or “exceptional” drought.
A statewide drought advisory, issued one week ago by Gov. Gina Raimondo, cited the four indices that the state uses to declare a drought: precipitation, streamflow, groundwater and the Palmer Drought Severity Index, which measures a combination of soil moisture, precipitation and temperature.
State meteorologist Leonard Giuliano sits on the state's Drought Steering Committee, which asked the governor to issue the advisory when it determined that all the drought indices had been met.
“Massachusetts had already issued one, Connecticut issued one, and then we finally met the criteria, so Rhode Island issued one,” he said.
Giuliano said Rhode Island had entered the summer without the benefit of moisture from snow melt, and the state has received about 9 fewer inches of precipitation than it would normally.
“We didn’t get a lot of snow this winter,” he said. “It didn’t help that we didn’t get a lot of snow. We were doing okay until about April, May, and then all of a sudden, the pattern changed and we just got drier and drier.”
Local fire risk
Fire chiefs are keeping a close eye on the dry conditions.
“Right now, we’re not issuing any burn permits at all,” said Richmond Fire Chief Scott Barber. “We’re asking people to make sure that if they do have burn pits, that they limit them to the evening and make sure they extinguish them. It’s getting kind of concerning.”
In Hopkinton, Ashaway Fire Chief Ronnie Sposato was looking ahead to when the leaves fall, adding to the combustible material on the parched ground.
“There’s no restrictions right now, but if we don’t get any rain once the leaves turn and start dropping, I wouldn’t be surprised if the state does put a ban on burning,” he said.
Ground water
Surface-water impacts such as low pond levels and reduced stream flow are easily visible, but much of southern Rhode Island depends on groundwater. Thomas Boving, a professor of environmental hydrology at the University of Rhode Island, said groundwater had been impacted, but conditions vary.
“There is, certainly, locally, places where we look at enhanced below-normal to much-below-normal conditions,” he said. “There are also places, not too far away, where conditions are normal, so it’s probably not as severe when it comes to groundwater at the moment, and that makes sense because the groundwater responds slower to drought conditions.”
Boving suggested that Rhode Islanders might have to get used to more extreme weather.
“People just need to live with extreme weather events,” he said. “In the past, that wasn’t what Rhode Island was about — fairly predictable weather, it rained, yes, it snowed, yes, there were some droughts, yes, but it was almost exceptional to have a drought. It was almost exceptional to to get these strong storms, and now we see these much more frequently. How do we adjust our society?”
Water management in Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Water Resources Board was created in 1956 to regulate the use and conservation of water throughout the state. In 1997, the board took over responsibility for water planning from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Members of the board include the DEM, the Department of Administration’s Division of Planning, the Department of Health and the Commerce Corporation.
Kathleen Crawley, the board’s acting general manager, explained that the Rhode Island Drought Steering Committee, comprising the governor’s office, several state agencies, water suppliers and interest groups such as the Agriculture Council, is currently meeting monthly to assess the drought.
“We meet when conditions warrant, and right now, we’re on a monthly schedule,” she said. “Meeting monthly gives us the time to get the data that we need to provide for our decision-making.”
The board works with water suppliers, who determine whether restrictions on water use should be put in place.
“There are plans called water-supply-system management plans that get approved by the Water Resources Board, and they each have individual drought components,” Crawley said. “So the water suppliers are the ones who would institute restrictions should conditions warrant that, and they do that for a variety of reasons, including dry conditions.”
Demand for water has eased with the cooler temperatures and the end of the tourist season, but Crawley still urged Rhode Islanders to do what they can to conserve water.
“There are actions everyone can take to help conserve water, such as fixing leaky pipes and faucets, running full loads of laundry and dishes, and not overwatering their lawns (the average lawn needs only 1 inch of water per week),” she said.
Meredith Brady, assistant director of the Office of Statewide Planning, said the state was keeping a close eye on long-term precipitation.
“The long-term outlook is what we monitor, and the reason that we invoke the different drought levels, and in this case, the drought advisory at the state level is to let people know what the long-term trends are looking like, to make sure that we have educational materials, coordination across our different state agencies, coordination with our suppliers that we work with on an every day basis…. We will hear from all those scientists at the next Drought Steering Committee meeting. They will let us know whether there’s been a change in the patterns.”
The weather pattern may, in fact be about to change. National Weather Service meteorologist Nicole Belk said rain is expected early next week.
“Sunday night and on is when we’re anticipating a shift in the weather patterns going from mainly high pressure to more of a showery pattern,” she said. “The rainfall forecast through 8 a.m. next Thursday, unfortunately, we still need a lot more rain than this — right now, we’re looking at maybe a half-inch to an inch of rain. If we can tap into that deeper tropical moisture in the Atlantic, then maybe we can get more appreciable rain…. Right now, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a drought-buster.”
