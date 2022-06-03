PROVIDENCE — A bill that would clarify where the public is allowed to pass along the shoreline in the state has passed the state House of Representatives but may languish due to the lack of a companion Senate version at a time when the General Assembly's current session is winding down.
The House of Representatives passed the bill 64-0 on Thursday. The bill would establish the public's right to be 6 feet above the "recognizable high tide line" and represents an effort to clarify current law and a court decision that rely on the mean high tide mark as the boundary separating where the public can use the beach and where private property begins and ends.
Divining the location of the mean high tide line involves calculating the average high tide over an 18.6 year period. Once found the line is often determined to be in the water.
The state constitution provides the public the ability to "enjoy and freely exercise all the rights of fishery, and the privileges of the shore… [for] the gathering of seaweed, leaving the shore to swim in the sea and passage along the shore."
State Rep. Blake Filippi, R-36, who served as co-chair of a legislative committee that studied the shoreline access issue and developed the bill, hailed its passage in the House.
Filippi was also a co-sponsor of the bill.
"Our shoreline access rights are so important to this Ocean State that we have seen fit to codify them as fundamental constitutional rights. This bill ensures that there is enough beach area for those rights to be exercised. Without this legislation being passed by the Senate and signed by the Governor, our constitutional shoreline access rights will remain an illusion," Filippi said in a news release.
Use of the mean high tide line as a marker emerged from a 1982 state Supreme Court case that originated from a dispute concerning the shoreline in Westerly, between the Town Beach and the Weekapaug Breachway.
Opponents of the bill, including one who posted his thoughts on Facebook on Thursday following its passage by the House, say the proposed law will have the effect of taking property away from private owners and could lead to multiple court cases and other debates.
The legislative session is expected to end by the end of this month and state Senate officials have said they do not anticipate a shoreline access bill being taken up before the close of the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.