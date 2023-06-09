PROVIDENCE — The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Samuel A. Azzinaro which would require employers to post basic information on veterans' benefits and services within their businesses for their employees.
“While our veterans have sacrificed so much for us all, it is no secret that acclimating back to civilian life at home can be difficult and this is why there are so many benefits and services to help our veterans after their time in the service. But our veterans cannot access these benefits and services if they are not aware of them and that is why this legislation is needed. By offering this simple piece of information, we can provide the support to our veterans that they need and deserve,” said Rep. Azzinaro (D-Dist. 37, Westerly).
The legislation (2023-H 5933) would require employers in the state with more than 50 employees to display a poster containing basic information on veterans’ benefits and services which would be created and distributed by the Department of Labor and Training in consultation with the Office of Veterans Services.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration where Sen. Walter S. Felag (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol, Tiverton) has introduced the legislation (2023-S 0662).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.