WESTERLY — The Westerly Public Library will host a virtual workshop presented by ENRICHri entitled “Intro to Homeschooling in Rhode Island” on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.
ENRICHri is a secular nonprofit made up of experienced homeschoolers who provide support and guidance to other homeschooling families in southern New England. The informational presentation will cover the basics of homeschooling in Rhode Island, and help answer the questions for those new to homeschooling or simply considering it as an option.
The topics that will be discussed include Rhode Island homeschooling state laws, district policies and what to submit; 101 reasons families choose to homeschool; curriculum planning including resources, learning styles, homeschooling methods and a typical homeschool day; and the “S” word, socialization.
The workshop will be held on Zoom and advance registration is required. Registrants will receive an email with the link the day before the meeting. To register, visit bit.ly/2E5jSPS or westerlylibrary.org. For more information, call 401-596-2877, option 3, or email reference@westerlylibrary.org.
Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.