WESTERLY — The director of the career and technical education program at Westerly High School and principal Michael Hobin told the School Committee this week that the district is prepared to meet the new standards implemented for the incoming freshmen in the Class of 2027.
Hobin and Kevin Cronin, who was hired as the first-ever CTE director in 2018, each told the School Committee Wednesday that the district is well-suited to meet the new standards and is working to implement many of them for the class of 2027 in order to remain ahead of aggressive state-set mandates and goals.
“We’re in a good position to begin tackling this particular initiative,” Hobin said as part of a lengthy presentation Wednesday. “We are excited about the work, and I believe we can begin with 2026 and help any kid thereon out in doing this.”
The new set of Rhode Island Department of Education standards comes as many districts seek to tackle declines in overall student performance. Districts across the state have shown concern over both how to meet standards and improve substandard test scores, but Hobin said the district remains on track to accomplish both goals by the identified time.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, chairwoman of the Westerly School Committee, praised staff efforts so far but encouraged them to continue full-speed ahead in order to remain leaders in the transition process. She noted that with some known challenges, including staff shortages, it will be difficult to compete with other schools for resources in coming years.
“We are way ahead of the curve as far as planning, but we are going to run into issues with resource shortages across the state,” she said.
One aspect of concern, officials said, is a shortage of world language teachers and qualified professionals as the entire state prepares to shift to implementing a new graduation requirement that forces students to satisfactorily complete at least two years of the same foreign language (i.e. Spanish I and Spanish II). As of September, Hobin noted that 11 districts were still in need of a Spanish teacher and, despite ongoing efforts by the state, there are still positions that have not yet been filled and communities that haven’t had a qualified candidate.
The need for manufacturing and industrial workers is also pushing the adjustments, with other changes seeking to provide students with wider pathway options that can guide them toward career goals while still in high school. Hobin and Cronin said that since the introduction of the CTE program with four pathways in 2019, the district has grown its options to now include numerous career-path opportunities across nine separate categories.
Some of these courses are available not only to students who apply and take part in a specified CTE curriculum, but to all students who may consider the CTE courses — including culinary and cosmetology, two of WHS’ most popular — as electives. Changes for those in CTE curriculums will also let them to show proficiency in different ways, which could allow them opportunities to earn core credits through CTE programs.
Another notable change coming for the Class of 2027 is a requirement that all students, no matter where they intend to go following graduation, complete and file a resume to help assure they are ready for whatever life brings following graduation.
“Right now we need to make sure that we are helping kids find what gets them excited about learning,” Hobin said. “The theme this year is preparing for life, and I want our kids to be prepared for life, whatever that may look like for them.”
Advancing CTE program
Wednesday’s School Committee meeting also gave members a chance to hear about the district’s advancements in CTE since hiring Cronin in 2018. The district has since separated programming into nine categories designed to help students focus more directly on career pathways and courses that matter most to their personal goals.
Currently, the district offers pathways in art design, construction, cosmetology, culinary, IT and hardware specialist, medical, software and web design and advanced manufacturing.
Westerly Public Schools has a total of 340 students spread across those different pathway options, with as many as 55 in art design and cosmetology, 54 in construction and 48 in medical and culinary pathways. The least populous pathway is advanced manufacturing, which currently has eight students.
“For something like advanced manufacturing, the attendance may be small but the experiences these kids get allows them to become machinists or designers and go in almost any direction that interests them,” Cronin said.
