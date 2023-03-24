WAKEFIELD — The South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Committee will host a free talk by Rhode Island historian Christian McBurney as part of its 300th Anniversary Speaker Series. McBurney will speak on “The Rise and Fall of the South Kingstown Planters, 1660 to 1783,” on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m., in the South Kingstown High School auditorium, 215 Columbia St.
McBurney has authored ten books, including six on the American Revolutionary War, most of which focus on Rhode Island. His latest book is “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade.”
Wakefield Books will host a pop-up book shop at the event to sell several of Mr. McBurney’s books and offer an opportunity for book signings. Complimentary copies of the new South Kingstown 300th Anniversary commemorative magazine will be also available at this event.
For a full list of events and speakers, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.