Editor’s note: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, pretty much everything to do around the region has been canceled. Until this public health crisis passes, here’s a list of local social service agencies, venues and organizations and their statuses.
SERVICE AGENCIES
Jonnycake Center of Westerly is open with the following restrictions: The Food Pantry is temporarily operating on a moderate client choice model and unsolicited food donations are temporarily suspended. The Social Services lobby temporarily can only accept three persons at a time. Clients should knock on the lobby door upon arrival. Some services have been temporarily suspended; call 401-377-8069 for the most current information, The Thrift Store and Thrift Donations are suspended with a reopening as soon as possible. Furniture deliveries and pickup have been suspended. Staff members are temporarily refraining from entering domiciles for furniture deliveries and pickups.
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will continue to provide food to the community. The center’s Food Pantry, Weekender Backpack, Keeping Babies Warm and Well, and Pet Shoppe programs will remain open. TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the PNC. The Senior Transportation program will continue to provide rides for medical appointments and shopping. The Unexpected Treasures Thrift Shop will remain closed until further notice.
Westerly Education Center is closed.
Crandall House, Ashaway, activities have been canceled.
Stonington Human Services has postponed all its scheduled activities.
Tower Street Community Center in Westerly is closed through March 20. The Westerly School Department ‘grab and go meals’ will be available at the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all students age 18 and under. Meals will be distributed at the front door of the center.
LIBRARIES
Westerly Library will be closed until at least March 21. All programs have been cancelled through March 31. Loan periods will be extended during this time. For updates, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Stonington Free Library is closed. Staff will be available to answer phone and email inquiries beginning. The book drop will be available to return books and overdue fines will be waived until further notice.
Cross’ Mills Public Library, Charlestown, will be closed for the week of March 16-22. Staff will be in the building periodically during the week to clean and disinfect surfaces, collect and check in items in the book drops, and answer questions by phone and respond to messages. For more information, call 401-364-6211 or email staff@crossmills.org. Messages will be responded to as soon as possible. Interlibrary loan delivery has been suspended. Items may be returned in the book drops and fines will be waived on items as needed.
Ashaway Free Library will be closed through Sunday, March 22 at least; all programs and events are suspended until the end of the month. Fines will be waived until the library opens. Holds’ pickups will be extended. The delivery service has been suspended. The library’s WiFi will be accessible all day, every day, from the library’s parking lot and grounds.
Clark Memorial Library, Richmond, will be closed through March 21. Additional closures or event cancellations may follow as the situation evolves. For more information, call 401-364-6100 or visit clarklib.org.
Langworthy Library, Hope Valley will be closed through March 21. Additional closures or event cancellations may follow as the situation evolves. For more information, call 401-539-2851 or visit langworthylibrary.org.
Wheeler Library, North Stonington, is closed. Staff will be available by phone and email Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All fines are waived. The book drop is open.
Mystic & Noank Library is closed. All fines will be waived during this time.
Groton Library is closed. The book drop will remain open. Reference and information services will continue via phone at 860-441-6750 or email at reference@groton-ct.gov, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The book drop will still be open for book returns.
OTHER VENUES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Granite Theatre is postponing its 2020 season opening.
Chorus of Westerly has postponed its performance scheduled for April. All rehearsals for all adults and children are canceled until further notice. The chorus offices and Kent Hall are open for limited hours.
The Town of Westerly has closed all playgrounds and recreation facilities until further notice.
Line Dancing lessons at the Westerly Armory have been canceled until mid-April.
Ocean Community YMCA has closed all branches until further notice.
Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is closed.
Savoy Bookshop and Bank Square Books have canceled all events until further notice. The stores are open.
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center is closed.
Mystic Aquarium is open.
Mystic Seaport Museum is closed until March 30.
Kettle Pond Visitor Center in Charlestown is closed.
La Grua Center is closed through March 31, with all events canceled.
Enders Island is canceling all Fish Fry until April 10. Stations of the Cross will still be held each Friday of Lent. Sober St. Patrick’s Day celebration has been postponed until Oct. 25.
Lenten Luncheons at Calvary Church in Stonington have been canceled.
Stonington Community Center has canceled all youth programs and child care until March 27. Adult basketball and soccer programs have been postponed.
The Merrill House in Stonington has canceled all events scheduled through April 4.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra has canceled all events through April 30.
