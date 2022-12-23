WESTERLY — If there's one stereotype Brigitte Hopkins would be happy to see go the way of the covered wagon, it's the one about prim, bespectacled, bun-wearing librarians ordering patrons to please be quiet.
"No more buns and no more shhhhh," said a smiling Hopkins, the executive director of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park one recent afternoon as she discussed the changing nature of public libraries.
"We're not that quiet place any more," added Hopkins, who has been at the helm of the Westerly institution since 2014. Today's libraries tend to focus more heavily on being inclusive, accessible, collaborative and respectful of all its patrons, rather than being stuffy and staid.
For instance, said Adult Services Librarian Cassie Skobrak, the second-floor area where she works used to be known as the "quiet floor."
"But now we make a point of letting people know that we are not a silent floor," she said in an email. "We don't guarantee quiet, BUT if they do want a quiet space we have the small rooms available to meet their needs."
The many clubs that meet at the library, she added, "like the Knit and Crochet club and Zumba, are anything but quiet."
"We do have the quiet-study rooms, which get some use, but the majority of the people working at the library seem to enjoy working in the public parts," Skobrak added, "unless they're doing a Zoom meeting, in which case they opt for the study rooms."
"We want to engage with people and we want them to engage with us," said Hopkins. "We want to promote all different literacies ... and we want to make sure that people from all walks of life feel welcome here."
One of the library's core values, for instance, is to provide "equitable access" by providing "resources, technology, information, and facilities to all people regardless of race, sexuality, gender expression, ability, spirituality, or age."
Another is "respect" and to honor "diversity, individual perspectives, and the right to privacy and confidentiality."
And the library's strategic plan calls for offering "innovative programming, a robust array of online databases and resources" and providing "information for the community in keeping with our mission" which is "to strengthen community and enrich lives by stimulating intellect and sparking imagination through access to literature, information, technology, nature, and the arts."
With that in mind, said Hopkins, the library recently hired its first ever tween librarian."
"He may be the first in the state too," she said.
Ben Green, a 28-year-old librarian from Ohio, began his job in the Tween Area of the library about six months ago and has been working on spreading the news ever since.
"I've been building awareness about the fact that I'm here," said Green, who'll celebrate his 29th birthday in a few days.
Green, who said he jumped at the chance to apply for a job at "a gorgeous library in a beautiful state," has been enjoying getting to know the patrons and employees of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park and his new hometown.
Green runs several programs for 8- to 12-year-old readers, including the popular Graphic Novel Club.
He's also recruiting members for the Teen Advisory Board in hopes of learning more about what the youngsters would like to see on the shelves in their section of the library.
"I may be at the helm," he said with a laugh, "but at the end of the day, they're the ones on the ship."
Green said he believes libraries in general have been going through a paradigm shift.
"There's sometimes a perception that libraries are dusty old book houses," he said, "but we are so much more."
"People are always surprised by the various activities and services we offer," said Skobrak. "I constantly have people asking 'How much does it cost?' for things like Crafternoon-To-Go Kits, or our seed library, and they're shocked when I tell them that the library offers it for free."
Skobrak said one of the biggest changes she and others at the library have noticed over the last few years is that "people are actively seeking out places to work and meet up outside of their homes.
"A lot of people are working remotely, and the library is an ideal workplace," she said. "We have internet, outlets to charge devices, restrooms, resources, even coffee from Coy Café when they need that pick-me-up halfway through the day."
There is also the added bonus of the 14-acre Wilcox Park — an American Society of Landscape Architects-designated "Medallion Park," which was designed by Warren H. Manning, a former associate of Frederick Law Olmsted — which surrounds the building and is used by a number of local arts and civic organizations for events throughout the year.
The library, whose stated vision is to strive "to be a premier intellectual, cultural, and botanical asset for the region," has partnered with the Chorus of Westerly, the Ocean Community Camber of Commerce, Master Gardeners, Savoy Bookshop and Café, the Westerly Band, the Colonial Theatre, Flock Theatre and Stage Door Theatre, all of which use the park at various times throughout the year. Another plus is the closely-connected volunteer organization known as the Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, an active group that was founded to "promote and further the goals" of the library.
While today's library may not necessarily be your grandmother's library — where whispers and hushes were more common than laughter and loud noises, there are some timeless themes from the early days that have carried over since the library's founding days and have become even stronger: books.
The librarian's mantra, "there's a book for every reader and a reader for every book," still remains solid, said Hopkins. There's also much more patrons can check out of the Westerly library of today.
Yes, you can still take out books with your library card, of course — and pay fines for overdue books — but you can also check out such newfangled items as Nintendo Switches, video games and even karaoke machines.
"People can also check out telescopes, balls to play with in the park and chess pieces," said Hopkins.
But historically speaking, she said, the library — which sits on 7 acres in the heart of downtown Westerly — has always been a safe, welcoming place and one that has always stressed and embraced the idea of community and of sharing information.
In a way, Hopkins mused, the founders of the library sort of paved the way for the library's progression into the age of computers.
"They were so forward-thinking," she said, "especially Stephen Wilcox."
Wilcox, a local industrialist-inventor, donated the land on which the library is situated, as well as $25,000 to be matched by citizens of the community. Westerly Library opened its doors in 1894 through a Wilcox-led initiative.
Wilcox and the members of the Memorial and Library Association of Westerly — which was established in 1892 to commemorate the area volunteer soldiers and sailors who fought in the Civil War — kept the idea of the "well-wounded citizen" in mind, Hopkins said.
The library originally included a bowling alley, gymnasium, art gallery, museum, and meeting space for the Grand Army of the Republic.
"The mind-body-spirit connection" was foremost for the founders, Hopkins added. Offering something for all library patrons has remained strong since those first days, she said.
The Westerly Library has adapted to the changing interests of patrons in a variety of ways.
"We have computer labs and maker spaces," she said, "and all sorts of clubs ... we have a film club, a book club a knitting and crocheting club, and a Cookbook Club," she said.
Members of the Cookbook Club held a cookie exchange recently, she said, and pre-pandemic they even held dinners based on recipes from cookbooks found on the library's shelves.
"Not too many years ago, the idea of bringing food into a library was basically viewed as a cardinal sin," said Skobrak, "but now we invite people in to our café and to our Cookbook Club ... to do just that.
"Not to mention the Hoxie Gallery exhibit openings, which were an absolute party with wine and appetizers pre-COVID," she added.
Along with an auditorium, where lectures, talks and movies are held often, the library has an art gallery on the second floor. The Hoxie Gallery hosts a new artist or group of artists each month, and each exhibition is celebrated with an opening-night reception.
Certainly the pandemic — which inspired librarians to create programs via Zoom and YouTube — boosted the library's reach exponentially to now include a more global audience, Hopkins said.
But ever since the 1990s, and the arrival of the Internet — which made it possible to access instant information via the tip of one's fingertips — the role of the librarian has expanded to include the role of teacher.
Specifically, Hopkins said librarians teach about what information to trust and what information not to trust.
Librarians have also been grappling with ethical issues of late and are learning new ways to be on guard against issues like censorship, Hopkins said.
The library is also affiliated with state organizations like the Office of Library and Information Services which "strengthens, connects and empowers libraries to advance knowledge, connect communities and enrich the lives of all Rhode Islanders," and Ocean State Libraries, a nonprofit consortium that serves more than 50 library systems in Rhode Island and provides statewide catalog access, free database access, research tools, digital downloads, and technical support to member libraries to better serve patrons and communities.
Hopkins and her staff stressed over and again the welcoming philosophy of the library. The best way to find out about the 21st-century library, they said, is to stop in and experience it for yourself.
"I like to think of libraries as information centers," said Kids' Librarian Melanie Fricchione. "It's a place for community members to learn about each other and learn about themselves."
"Since information is always changing, libraries are always changing too," she added. "I think we're getting better at articulating the fact that we're about more than books."
As far as the image of the prim librarian, Fricchione chuckled.
"We're loud and we want people to be loud," she said with a laugh. "We want people to make noise."
