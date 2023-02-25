WESTERLY — A public hearing on proposed updates to Westerly’s Hazard Mitigation and Flood Management Plan will take place at Monday’s Town Council meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The council also is prepared to vote on a resolution to adopt the 2023 plan, which is an update to its 2018 plan.
The purpose of the Hazard Mitigation and Flood Management Plan is to strengthen the town’s resilience to various natural hazards, including flooding and hurricanes. Westerly, like other coastal communities, has seen an increase in flood events and coastal erosion tied to increased rainfall and sea-level rise.
An advisory committee of town staff, residents and other stakeholders is working on the plan.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires municipalities to update their hazard mitigation plans at five-year intervals. FEMA also requires communities to have such a plan in order to receive federal government funding as FEMA aid.
The plan will set updated goals and objectives and develop a mitigation strategy and action plan with a list of prioritized projects.
The advisory committee received responses from 204 residents, business owners and other stakeholders to an online public opinion survey in November and December 2022. All comments were reviewed and many of the suggestions have been incorporated in the 2023 Draft Action Plan.
By understanding the potential threats from natural hazards and the effectiveness of the mechanisms already in place, the advisory committee developed a mitigation strategy that capitalizes on existing strengths of the town and improves or adds new capabilities.
The draft plan is available on the town’s website (westerlyri.gov/546/Hazard-Mitigation) for viewing or printing, and a hard copy is available for viewing at the planning office on the first floor of Town Hall.
— Ryan Blessing
