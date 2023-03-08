WESTERLY — The Town Council has scheduled a public hearing on April 3 for a proposal to re-zone part of a parcel that is the former site of the Westerly Staples store.
An application to turn the site into a three-level self-storage facility is before the Westerly Planning Board. The board approved a master plan for the project last month.
The council would need to vote to re-zone the front portion of the parcel from a Highway Commercial Zone to a General Commercial Zone.
An initial request to re-zone the entire parcel was modified at the Planning Board’s January meeting, leaving the rear half of the parcel in a rural residential zone. That area is all wetlands and cannot be developed.
Mini-storage is not allowed in highway commercial or rural residential zoning districts, but is allowed by special use permit in the General Commercial zone. The town’s Zoning Board would issue that permit, which the Planning Board recommended as well.
The proposed 101,250-square-foot storage facility by 16 Post Road Ministorage would be adjacent to Route 78 and accessed through the Ocean State Job Lot plaza.
The application is for construction of a three-story mini-storage facility on a 33,750-square-foot footprint. The building would include both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units.
Trestle Park Self-Storage owner Robert Celico argues the project, including the re-zoning, is inconsistent with the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Celico, who also has approved plans in hand to expand his business, said Monday the Post Road development would threaten to drive other local storage providers out of business. Celico said he, too, would end up hurting other businesses by building his entire addition at once rather than in phases, as he plans.
“To rent up 77,000 square feet, at least two or three existing storage facilities will have to perish,” he said.
Several other owners, including from as far as Philadelphia, spoke against the plan at Monday’s council meeting.
“Very rarely do you see a community of businessmen in the same business come together for a common cause,” Celico said.
Councilors William Aiello and Joy Cordio wanted the applicant to provide a feasibility study of the site, at the suggestion of Celico and some of the other owners. Councilor Dylan LaPietra wanted to move forward without a study, saying the site had been vacant for a long time and that a willing developer was ready to use it.
The application before the council, however, had “checked off all of the legal boxes” necessary for public hearing, Solicitor William Conley said. Councilor Philip Overton recused himself from the discussion and vote, citing a conflict of interest.
