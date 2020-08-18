WESTERLY — A public hearing on proposed changes to the municipal zoning regulations will resume later this month. The Town Council opted to stretch the hearing into a second day to give its members and the public more time to review modifications proposed by two councilors.
During a lengthy start to the hearing on Monday, the Town Council heard from residents who were critical of the process used to develop the proposed regulation changes, others who endorsed both the process and the proposed changes, and land-use professionals who said the regulations are always subject to change as time passes and priorities shift.
Residents Hatsy Moore and Paula Ruisi questioned the process used to develop the proposed zoning changes, saying it relied too heavily on town staff and did not allow for adequate public input or scrutiny. Moore also questioned whether the process was permitted under provisions of the Town Charter. But Town Attorney Kyla Pecchia said the process was allowed under the Town Charter.
Todd Romano, who serves as the Zoning Board of Review's lawyer, said the proposed changes were developed after Town Manager Mark Rooney asked staff in the Department of Development Services to review the regulations. The initial revisions were shared with the Town Council and then the Planning Board, which provided input to the Town Council, Romano said. Some of the changes will bring the regulations into alignment with state laws and others are intended to improve efficiency and help residents, Romano said.
Former Zoning Board of Review member Al Clemence asked the council to consider establishment of an ordinance to regulate the quarrying business and noted plans to remove 400,000 cubic yards of material from a new proposed quarry site off Old Hopkinton Road. An ordinance is required to help balance the industry with the need to protect the town's public drinking water sources, he said.
Thomas J. Liguori Jr., a lawyer who frequently appears before the municipal planning and zoning boards, praised Rooney for having town staff work on the revisions. Zoning regulations "change over time" as the town and its priorities evolve, he said.
"Anyone that wanted to know what the proposed changes are could have found out. It was a great use of staff time, during the pandemic, spurred by the manager," Liguori said.
Gina Fuller, a town resident and district manager of the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, said the process allowed ample opportunity for public input. Some of the proposed revisions will help the local agriculture business and protect the local food supply, she said.
One of the proposed changes would bring the town regulations for building height into compliance with state law. Councilor Brian McCuin has proposed an alternative method for calculating building height. Councilor Sharon Ahern has proposed changes to parts of the regulations' sign ordinance. She also offered potential ways to clarify the solar power section of the regulations.
Other proposed changes would modify the definition of an accessory apartment and allow the zoning official to certify that applications for zoning board consideration are complete. Under the current regulations, applicants are required to appear before the board to learn if their applications are complete. The proposed change would reduce the number of times applicants have to appear before the board.
