The open enrollment period for Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace HealthSource RI will run through Jan. 31. Individuals can enroll, change or renew health coverage at HealthSourceRI.com/OE or by calling 855-840-HSRI.
Rhode Islanders have until Dec. 23 to pick and pay for coverage that starts Jan. 1. The last possible day to enroll and pay for a 2023 plan is Jan. 31, for coverage that starts Feb. 1.
There will be virtual information sessions held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 8 and 9, with certified staff. To register for a session or for more information, visit HealthSourceRI.com/Events.
In addition to the virtual information sessions, Health Source offers live web chat services in English and Spanish where individuals can ask questions, reset their passwords, and get enrollment support from a live expert on HealthSourceRI.com.
One-on-one enrollment support is available in-person, via phone, or virtually through Health Source’s Navigator agencies. Individuals can also make appointments for assistance at Health Source’s Walk-In Center at 401 Wampanoag Trail in East Providence. Appointments can be booked at HealthSourceRI.com/OE. Enrollment support is also available by calling 855-840-4774.
