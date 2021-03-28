EAST PROVIDENCE — HealthSource RI's new enrollment period has been extended through Sunday, Aug. 15, following President Biden’s decision to create another opportunity for Americans to sign up for health coverage.
The extended deadline gives new and current customers a chance to receive new savings created by the American Rescue Plan. Eligible Rhode Islanders will receive increased tax credits to help reduce their monthly coverage costs through HealthSource RI, and most customers will qualify for this additional financial help.
Most Rhode Island individuals and families who are enrolled in health coverage through HSRI for 2021 and 2022 will be eligible to receive additional financial help to lower their monthly coverage costs. HSRI is conducting outreach to current customers to provide this additional financial assistance.
Due to the changes made by the American Rescue Plan, for example, an eligible Rhode Island family of with $60,000 in annual income could save $2,650 this year. Additionally, starting this summer, an eligible Rhode Island family or individual who has received unemployment assistance in 2021 will be able to sign up for coverage and receive the maximum amount of financial support available.
Visit HealthSourceRI.com/NEP to enroll, visit HealthSourceRI.com/ARP for more information about financial assistance, or call 855-840-4774.
