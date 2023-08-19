NEW SHOREHAM — A fire has all but destroyed the historic 36-room Harborside Inn in the downtown area of Block Island.
The fire appears to have started a little after 11 p.m. Friday night. As of Saturday afternoon, crews were still putting out hot spots after the major blaze destroyed the top two floors of the building, which was built in 1890 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The fire did not spread to any other buildings.
The roof of the inn caved in around 1:30 a.m. There was speculation that the fire started in a kitchen vent, but that has not yet been confirmed.
All of the Harborside Inn's guests were evacuated safely to the Block Island School and there were no injuries reported, except for one island firefighter who suffered a black eye.
Residents and guests in neighboring buildings were also told to evacuate a bit after midnight.
Responding agencies from the mainland included the U.S. Coast Guard and fire departments from Westerly, Carolina, Narragansett, Kingston, and North Kingstown. One of the firefighters, who declined to give his name, told The Times that after the boat was loaded in Point Judith, they arrived on the island at about 2:40 a.m. There were also three fire boats that came over from North Kingstown, Narragansett, and Newport, he said.
Water to fight the fire was pumped from the ocean at the ferry docks, and despite reports to the contrary, municipal water remained available at all times to customers of the Water District, according to Block Island Water Department Superintendent John Breunig.
Electricity was shut off to the downtown area but was restored at 7 a.m. by the Block Island Power Company, except for the Harborside and a couple of nearby buildings.
Crews battled the flames throughout the night but had it under control by 9 a.m. By 10:30 a.m. the firefighters were looking for and responding to hot spots. Clean-up of the area was already underway, with firefighters rolling up hoses and some of the mainland crews leaving on the 10 a.m. ferry after an exhausting night. About 50 fire personnel responded from the mainland.
Roads through the downtown area were blocked off by the New Shoreham Police Department and those with car reservations on the ferry were being rerouted through Bridgegate Square to the ferry freight lot.
Traditional ferries were delayed, with the first one leaving the island at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Fast ferries from Point Judith were canceled for the morning but resumed in the afternoon. The fast ferry from Newport was canceled altogether. Tourists were asked to stay away and not visit the island for the day.
Earlier this summer, crews from the mainland and Block Island performed drills together to practice providing mutual aid to the island in the event of an occurrence such as this.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
