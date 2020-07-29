WESTERLY — Harbor Freight Tools, a discount tool and equipment retailer with more than 1,000 locations nationwide, plans to open in the former Benny's building on Post Road next year.
Spokespeople for the company on Tuesday said preliminary plans call for an opening in January, but a certain date has not yet been set. The company recently began soliciting applications for a store manager position on the LinkedIn and Indeed websites as well as on its own website.
The company's stores generally open with 25 to 35 new jobs, said Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications and content for Harbor Freight Tools.
The store sells a variety of equipment, including power and hand tools, lawn and garden equipment, automotive items and plumbing, welding and electrical equipment. According to its website, the company is able to offer items it sells at a discount because it purchases direct from manufacturers and conducts its own testing in its labs and factories.
The Calabasas, Calif.-based company started as a small family-owned business in 1977, according to the retailer's website. Two of the company's nearest stores are in New London and Fall River.
Local social media pages were alive with speculation about the former Benny's building recently when business people were observed walking in and around the building in recent weeks.
Dan Lathrop, chairman of the municipal Economic Development Commission, said he was pleased to learn the high-profile storefront would be filled.
The beloved Benny's closed all of its stores in 2017 after 93 years of operation. Some of the Benny's properties, including the one in Westerly, were acquired by the Carpionato Group in a deal that went into effect in 2018. The Westerly Benny's location at 248 Post Road sat vacant for a time, and then was occupied by a car dealership that stored vehicles in its parking lot. That use ended, and the property was again vacant.
The Cranston-based Carpionato Group owns the Westerly Crossings Shopping Center and other property in the town. It retains ownership of 248 Post Road, according to town records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.