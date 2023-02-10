PROVIDENCE — State Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown) has introduced legislation that would increase the income eligibility threshold for seniors to be eligible for Medicaid. The bill aims to help seniors pay for medical needs that Medicare does not cover.
“So many seniors in our community are struggling to get by, and medical bills are a big part of that,” said Lee Eastbourne, executive director of the Jonnycake Center of Westerly. “It’s really sad to see folks who worked their whole lives unable to afford to go to the dentist or get the medications they need in their golden years.”
Currently, most Rhode Island adults are eligible for Medicaid if they earn up to 138% of the federal poverty line. Rhode Islanders 65 or older, however, lose eligibility if they earn more than 100% of the federal poverty line, or $13,590 for an individual, $18,310 for a family of two. That leaves many lower-income seniors on the hook for expensive medical bills they have little ability to pay.
While most seniors can obtain Medicare coverage starting at age 65, there are significant costs Medicare does not cover. Seniors who purchase Medicare Part B are eligible to buy supplemental plans or “Medigap” coverage, but these plans are cost-prohibitive for many. And without them, seniors are on the hook for thousands of dollars of deductibles, copays, and coinsurance if they need basic care. In addition, some services, such as dental, vision and long-term care, are not covered by Medicare at all, though they are covered by Medicaid in Rhode Island. This means that some low-income seniors on Medicaid lose important aspects of their coverage once they turn 65.
Senator Gu’s bill would allow seniors earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level to remain on Medicaid. The bill has 16 cosponsors in the Senate. A companion bill (2023 H-5097) has been introduced by Rep. David Morales (D-Dist. 7, Providence) in the House.
