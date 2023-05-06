WESTERLY — The Watch Hill Fire District and Watch Hill Conservancy fired a legal salvo Thursday over the Westerly Town Council’s attempts to designate a right of way on Fort Road, the popular access route to public lands on Napatree Point.
The fire district and the conservancy filed a lawsuit in Superior Court seeking a declaratory judgment that, they say, would protect the point by preventing what they called a “taking” by the town that violates their property rights.
Both plaintiffs argue that Fort Road is not and has not been a legal right of way, and are asking that the town be prevented from declaring it as such.
The fire district, through an unnamed spokesperson, said Thursday that the town’s current efforts “are misinformed and misguided and will threaten over 70 acres of conservation property, pedestrian safety, and will result in a loss of public parking.”
Its argument is that a 2013 conservation easement it granted to the Watch Hill Conservancy ensures public access to the point.
“The fire district has worked for decades financially and otherwise to preserve and protect Napatree and its unique natural environment,” the spokesperson said. “At the same time, the public has enjoyed continuous access to this beautiful conservation area. There were well over 40,000 visits to Napatree in 2022 alone. The fire district has provided the public with access to Napatree Point for decades and will continue to do so in a manner that is consistent with ecological preservation, and subject to laws, statutes, rules and regulations promulgated by the federal government, the State of Rhode Island and the Town of Westerly. No one is denying access.”
Named as defendants in the 19-page complaint are the Westerly Town Council, town officials including Manager Shawn Lacey, the state of Rhode Island, the Watch Hill Yacht Club, the Misquamicut Club and several estates and trusts that are Napatree Point property owners.
Town officials were mum Friday about the lawsuit, but it is expected to be a topic of discussion at the council’s next meeting on May 15.
The suit offers as exhibits several land evidence records dating to the late 1800s and the early years of the 20th century, when the federal government bought two large non-adjacent parcels on Napatree Point to build Fort Mansfield. In 1903, the government secured an easement from a few private property owners to ensure access to the fort, and later created a refined private easement in 1909.
The fire district and conservancy claim the land records and town history show Fort Road was always a private easement. The government’s use of the Fort Road private easement ended when the government stopped using Fort Mansfield in 1926, they said.
They point also to evidence that the 1938 hurricane and later northward “shifts” of the Napatree barrier had submerged the former Fort Road easement footprint by 1975, with the exception of the portion of the easement closest to Bay Street.
After 1938, according to the attorneys for the plaintiffs, property owners on Napatree Point didn’t replace the Fort Road easement nor establish a new private easement.
The suit also relies on a 2007 title search report by attorney Charles Soloveitzik to determine whether a public road ran to and across Napatree Point.
“After a diligent examination of the records, attorney Soloveitzik unequivocally concluded that Fort Road is not a public road,” fire district attorney Gerald Petros wrote in a March 30 letter to the council.
The lawsuit comes in response to recent efforts by the Town Council to assert that a resolution it passed in 2008 established a public 20-foot-wide right-of-way to Napatree Point in perpetuity. That language does include a portion of the road that traverses a plat owned by the fire district.
The council recently voted to commission a survey of the road that draws on the maps incorporated when the 2008 resolution passed.
Concerns about Fort Road resurfaced in early February, when Town Council members feared that a planned dredging project by the Watch Hill Yacht Club off Fort Road would block public access to town land on Napatree Point. Some councilors also chided the yacht club for not marking a right of way on the dredging plans submitted to the state Coastal Resources Management Council.
“These actions by the current Town Council have compelled us to bring this action, which does not infringe upon the public’s access in any way,” the fire district’s spokesperson said. “To the contrary, we seek to preserve and protect the pristine beauty of Napatree Point, meet our commitments to all our dependent constituencies, provide safe pedestrian access and not reduce parking available to the public in our Bay Street lot.”
