If you live in Rhode Island, Massachusetts or southeastern Connecticut and you're looking for a job or thinking about changing careers, then clear your schedule on April 14 and register for the Great Rehiring Event, a free virtual job fair.
The Great Rehiring Event, sponsored by the newspaper group that includes Sun Media Group, Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, Southern Rhode Island Newspapers, The Independent and the Block Island Times, is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily newspapers represented include The Westerly Sun, Pawtucket Times, Woonsocket Call and Kent County Daily Times.
The job fair will include opportunities with top area employers to make more money, work better hours or change your field of work entirely. Job-seekers can talk directly to hiring managers, submit resumes and get interviewed online using technology powered by Premier Virtual. Get information on pay, benefits, sign-on bonuses and career-advancement opportunities, and browse the virtual employer booths at your leisure.
John Layton, general manager of Sun Media Group, which includes The Westerly Sun, the Mystic River Press, the Express and Sun Graphics, said he was proud to partner with Premier Virtual to present the Great Rehiring Event to help connect job-seekers with employers.
"We are excited to help good people connect to good jobs and a brighter future," Layton said. "From Franklin, Mass., to Woonsocket, throughout the entire state of Rhode Island, to Block Island and into Connecticut, there are hundreds of jobs and employers that are real, immediate, and want employees who are serious, motivated and driven to want to create a better future."
Some of the companies that will be represented at the Great Rehiring Event include Electric Boat, the University of Rhode Island, Antonino Auto Group, Block Island Ferry, Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes, Dan's Place restaurant in West Greenwich, Paddy's Beach Club and Tikki Beach in Misquamicut, Block Island Recycling Management, Dunkin' Donuts and the Ocean House Management Collection, among others.
To register and to see a complete list of participating employers, visit TheWesterlySun.com/jobfair.
— The Sun
