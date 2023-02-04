WESTERLY — Nicole DiMattei, an actor, director, author and co-creator of a long-running off-Broadway musical series, has been named the new artistic director of Westerly's Granite Theatre.
"I'm walking on sunshine," said DiMattei Thursday afternoon from New York City, where she has lived and worked for the past two decades. "I've got a perpetual smile on my face."
DiMattei, 37, a ghost writer with a number of books under her belt, co-created a show called "The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking" for the New York International Fringe Festival in 2014. The show was supposed to have a five-performance run, she said, but instead became an off-Broadway sensation, inspiring a series and enjoying a six-year run with more than 1,500 performances. The shows included in the series were educational musical comedies that delved into the science and history of spirits and cocktails. The show was even featured on the front page of the Arts section of The New York Times in March of 2014.
The former artistic director of Playbill's Virtual Theatre Festival, DiMattei, a Long Island native who grew up in Pennsylvania, has also performed at Broadway in Bryant Park and during New York's Fleet Week.
She officially began her duties as the Granite artistic director on Jan. 27.
DiMattei and her husband, Arthur Migliazza, an award-winning blues and boogie-woogie pianist — have just made an offer on a house in Westerly and are in the process of planning a move to town, she said, along with their two young children, Tèa who is almost 3, and Preston, 8 months.
DiMattei, who studied at New York's American Musical and Dramatic Academy, said she's excited about the Granite's upcoming performance schedule and plans to initiate what she calls "an open-door policy" as the theater's new artistic director.
"I want people to feel welcome," she said. "We're really excited and looking forward to becoming members of the community."
Granite Board of Directors President Dina Ferri said Thursday she was greatly relieved and very excited that DiMattei accepted the offer and that she's ready to jump in and take the reins.
"I feel like we had some sort of guardian angel," said Ferri. "We weren't sure what we were going to do."
The theater has been without an artistic director since December of 2022, after the board and former artistic director, Erin Sousa-Stanley — who had held the position for just about a year — were unable to reach a contract agreement.
"I have nothing but respect for Erin," Ferri said. "She did a wonderful job when she was here, and I wish her nothing but the best. But it was her decision."
Ferri said after a concerning few weeks, they put out another call and were thrilled to receive a number of applicants.
"I said to myself, 'Sometimes life throws you a curveball'," she said. "So I told myself, 'Hit that ball.'
"When Nicole came in, we knew. She's vibrant and ready and just what we needed for the well-being of the theater."
"Sometimes everything falls into place," said Wylette Mitzell Selvidio, vice president of the Granite board. "We are really all so happy. Nicole is fun, exciting and up for a challenge."
The Granite's season will begin on March 24 with the classic farce, "Boeing Boeing," by French playwright Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans.
Selvidio said auditions for the play will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2-5 p.m. at the theater.
